‘Quantico’ Season 3 Confirms Four Returning Cast Members, Four Regulars Leaving

Quantico, which was renewed for another run at the last minute in May, is now preparing for Season 3. ABC Studios has confirmed four cast members will return while four series regulars are not coming back. There is also a new showrunner joining the family.

Original cast members Priyanka Chopra (Alex Parrish), Jake McLaughlin (Ryan Booth), and Johanna Braddy (Shelby Wyatt), as well as Blair Underwood (Owen Hall) who joined Season 2, are in for Quantico Season 3, as reported by Deadline. Code Black creator Michael Seitzman is the show’s new showrunner and executive producer. Creator Josh Safran stepped down as showrunner at the end of Season 2, but he will remain as a consultant for the next season.

Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi, who portrayed twins Nima and Reina, have not renewed their contract for Quantico Season 3, as previously confirmed. In addition, original cast member Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey will not be coming back for another season full-time, but they can be expected to appear once in a while. Their departures are attributed to the creative shakeup planned for the 13-episode third season. Quantico saw a continuous decline in its ratings last season, but its international appeal and the Netflix SVOD deal helped secure the third season’s renewal, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins .. time to say good bye ???? A post shared by Yasmine Al Massri (@jazmasri) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

The production for Quantico Season 3 will remain in New York, but the writer’s room will be moved to Los Angeles, where Code Black is based.

ABC’s Quantico is a spy drama that follows young government agents as they train and become special agents. It debuted in 2015 on a high note, but it started to decline in the second half of Season 1. While the ratings continued to fall in the second season, the series was able to retain a strong delayed viewing performance.

‘Quantico’ Recruits ‘Code Black’ EP as Season 3 Showrunner https://t.co/uCVOEfzUxM — Variety (@Variety) June 21, 2017

Quantico Season 2 ended with Alex getting away on a plane after exposing President Roarke’s collaborator scheme. She was devastated thinking about her relationship with Ryan. But then Ryan turned out to be on the same plane, ready to forego his own life just to be with Alex.

Quantico Season 3 will return in 2018 on ABC in the U.S. and on Universal in the U.K.

[Featured image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]