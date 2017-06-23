Kaytlynn Cargill, Body of Girl Who Went Missing Walking Dog Found

Kaytlynn Cargill took her dog for a walk and never returned home.

Kaytlynn was last seen around 6:20 p.m. near the family residence on Monday. According to Dallas News, the body of the 14-year-old teen was found Thursday at a Texas landfill four miles away from where she was last seen. The kids in the area said Cargill had tied her Doberman Pinscher puppy to a pole and told them to watch the dog for a few minutes.

She never returned.

Her parents started searching for their daughter, 30 minutes later when she did not return from her walk. Around 8 p.m., her parents reported her as missing to the police department. However, the Bedford police department could not issue an Amber Alert because investigators believed she had run away and had no reason to think that she was in imminent danger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety coordinates the Amber Alert network and insists that specific criteria must be met before an alert can be issued. A controversial point is the belief that the child has been abducted or is at grave risk. As of the time of this report, the Bedford police department has refused to answer questions on the decision not to quickly issue an Amber Alert.

Police were seen Thursday questioning people around the apartment complex. Zachary McDaniel and his girlfriend, Kimberly Snider.. McDaniel who was handing out fliers before Kaytlynn’s body was found, faulted the police for not being proactive for 48 hours.

RIP to this beautiful, young girl. Forever in our hearts Kaytlynn Cargill. Please keep her family in your prayers. #justiceforKaytlynn pic.twitter.com/HD2wQUvl4F — Claire McDonald (@claire5mcdonald) June 22, 2017

“What did upset me is why something couldn’t have been done that night or the next day.”

A vigil was held for the 4-foot-6 girl Thursday and was attended by CBS Dallas News. Over 100 of Kaytlynn’s classmates and teachers gathered and sang “Amazing Grace“. Most of those in attendance preferred not to talk to the press, but Kaytlynn’s friend, Bayleigh Wagoner raved about her friend.

Wagoner said her friend was intelligent, funny and played trumpet in the school band.

“You could tell in class she was super smart. She’d always be the first one to answer a question…she could make you laugh whenever. If she saw that you were sad or if you didn’t have a smile on your face, she would start telling jokes just to make you smile.”

Authorities are still baffled about how Kaytlynn’s 85 Ib frame ended in a landfill miles away. It seems she would be the latest entry at roadside memorial near the massive landfill.

Our Gardens of Angels was founded in 2000 after an Arlington woman with special needs was kidnapped and murdered. Michael Wayne Hall and Robert Neville were both convicted for her murder and executed.

Dallas News reports that the two men abducted 19-year-old Robinson as she rode her bike to a grocery store. They drove her to a remote location where she was shot with a crossbow and pellet gun. The young woman was finally killed because she was groaning in pain and the men felt that she would attract attention.

They ransacked her body and stole the few dollars in her pocket as well as her bike.

Presently, the small plot of land initiated in Robinson’s memory has over 125 white crosses to remember loved ones who have lost their lives to violent crimes.

It is likely that Kaytlynn Cargill white cross would be 126.

[Featured Image by Bliznetsov/iStock]