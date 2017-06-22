Disney Reveals Talent List For 2017 ‘Eat To The Beat’ Concert Series At Epcot Food & Wine Festival

Disney has finally released the talent list for the “Eat to the Beat” concert series that takes place at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. With a festival that is longer than ever this year at Walt Disney World, more acts and even bigger names should be showing up. That is exactly what is happening, with 11 new performers coming in this year, and the list looks phenomenal.

Early on Thursday morning, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the talent list for “Eat to the Beat,” and you won’t believe some of the names showing up this year. There will indeed be 11 new acts who have never performed at Epcot during this series before, and it will be hard to figure out who you want to go see.

As a matter of fact, you may end up wanting to see every single one of them if you have the chance.

With 75 days to enjoy the Food & Wine Festival at Epcot, you’ll have plenty of chances to catch the different concerts, but who will you see? Kenny G will be there, along with Squeeze, 10,000 Maniacs, and even the Baha Men.

Here is the full line-up of acts and dates for the “Eat to the Beat” series at Epcot.

8/31 – 9/1 – Delta Rae (“Bottom of the River”)

9/2 – 9/3 – The Hooters (“And We Danced”) NEW

9/4 – 9/5 – Baha Men (“Who Let the Dogs Out”) NEW

9/6 – 9/7 – Fuel (“Shimmer”)

9/8 -9/20 – STARSHIP starring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City”)

9/11 – 9/12 – Lauren Alaina (“Road Less Traveled”) NEW

9/13 – 9/15 – Plain White T’s (“Hey There Delilah”)

9/16 – 9/17 – Sister Hazel (“All For You”)

9/18 – 9/20 – Air Supply (“All Out Of Love”)

9/21 – 9/22 – David Cook (“Light On”)

9/23 – 9/24 – Everclear (“Santa Monica”)

9/25 – 9/27 – Sugar Ray (“Every Morning)

9/28 – 9/29 – 38 Special (“Hold On Loosely”)

9/30 – 10/1 – Mark Wills (“19 Somethin'”) NEW

10/2 – 10/3 – American Authors (“Best Day of My Life”) NEW

10/4 – 10/5 – Christopher Cross (“Sailing”)

10/6 – 10/8 – Devon Allman (“Rugged ad Dirty”) NEW

10/9 – 10/11 – Dennis DeYoung: The music of STYX (“Come Sail Away”)

10/12 – 10/13 – Taylor Dayne (“Tell It To My Heart”)

10/14 – 10/15 – Jeffrey Osborne (“On The Wings of Love”)

10/16 – 10/17 – Postmodern Jukebox (Various Hits) NEW

10/18 – 10/20 – 10,000 Maniacs (“Because the Night”) NEW

10/21 – 10/22 – Toad the Wet Sprocket (“Walk on the Ocean”)

10/23 – 10/24 – Kenny G (“Songbird”) NEW

10/25 – 10/26 – Billy Ocean (“Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car”)

10/27 – 10/29 – Tiffany (“I Think We’re Alone Now”)

10/30 – 11/1 – Hanson (“MMMBop”)

11/2 – 11/3 – Blue October (“Into the Ocean”) NEW

11/4 – 11/5 – Living Colour (“Cult of Personality”)

11/6 – 11/8 – Boyz II Men (“End of the Road”)

11/9 – 11/11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (“Go Daddy-O”)

11/12 – 11/13 – Squeeze (“Tempted”) NEW

There will be three concerts from the acts per day, and they will take place in the America Gardens Theater in the America pavilion at Epcot. Concerts will take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m., and it is included with your cost of admission.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival 2017 will begin on August 31 and run all the way through November 13. If you’re visiting Walt Disney World during this time, make sure to head over to Epcot for some great food, awesome sights, and incredible musical acts in the “Eat to the Beat” concert series. With all the new and returning acts, it may be hard to figure out who you want to see the most, but sometimes hard decisions are a good thing.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]