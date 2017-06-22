Melania Plastic Surgery Makeovers Are On The Rise — Has The First Lady Gone Under The Knife?

Melania Trump recently moved into the White House and though she has stated her platform as First Lady will be cyberbullying, she’s getting the most media attention for her fashion choices. As Melania settles into her new role as FLOTUS, the former fashion model turns heads and has inspired plenty of praise and criticism for her attention to beauty and which designer she wears. Melania’s looks haven’t gone without notice and many people on both sides of the political spectrum have compared her physically to former First Ladies.

Melania has been compared to Michelle Obama and Jacqueline Kenedy Onassis and some of her detractors feel that a former fashion model who posed in bikinis isn’t an inspiring role model for the nation. Whatever the political climate may be towards Melania, one thing is certain — she’s inspiring many women to undergo the knife and submit themselves to plastic surgery in order to look like her. That’s right, there’s a new plastic surgery procedure on the rise and it’s called the Melania Makeover, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Franklin Rose, from Texas, has crafted the Melania Makeover and it’s quickly becoming one of the top plastic surgery procedures, according to the plastic surgeon’s press release. You may see a video from a real Melania Makeover consultation with Dr. Rose below.

What do you think? Would you get plastic surgery to look like Melania Trump?

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]