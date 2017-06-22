Melania Plastic Surgery Makeovers Are On The Rise: Has The First Lady Gone Under The Knife?

Melania Trump recently moved into the White House, and although she has stated that her platform as the first lady will be cyberbullying, she’s getting the most media attention for her fashion choices.

As Melania settles into her new role as FLOTUS, the former fashion model turns heads and has inspired plenty of praise and criticism for her attention to beauty and which designer she wears. Melania’s looks haven’t gone without notice, and many people on both sides of the political spectrum have compared her physically to former first ladies.

Melania has been compared to Michelle Obama and Jacqueline Kenedy Onassis, and some of her detractors feel that a former fashion model who posed in bikinis isn’t an inspiring role model for the nation. Whatever the political climate may be toward Melania, one thing is certain: she’s inspiring many women to undergo the knife and submit themselves to plastic surgery in order to look like her. There’s a new plastic surgery procedure on the rise, and it’s called the Melania makeover, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Franklin Rose, from Texas, has crafted the Melania makeover, and it’s quickly becoming one of the top plastic surgery procedures, according to the plastic surgeon’s press release. You can see a video from a real Melania makeover consultation with Dr. Rose below.

As Melania makeovers rise, many wonder how many plastic surgeries the first lady has undergone. Melania’s face and body structure have changed over the years, and the Daily Mail has an in-depth article that features many of Melania’s childhood photos and pictures from her teen modeling years. In addition to discussing the Melania makeover, Dr. Franklin Rose also addressed plastic surgery procedures he believes Melania may have undergone throughout the course of her life.

He provided a press release with a photo for a piece he did in Life & Style magazine where he addressed many plastic surgery procedures he suspects Melania to have completed. He compared recent photos of Melania with those from 1999 as well as from her teen modeling years in Milan, Italy.

Dr. Rose stated the following.

“We can’t say for sure what procedures Melania, 45—who is Republican Candidate Donald Trump’s third wife-–has or has not done, but modeling photos of her as a teenager indicates some subtle and not-so subtle changes.”

Some of the procedures he suspected Melania Trump of having performed include a nose job (rhinoplasty), botox in liberal amounts, cheek fillers, Juvederm lip fillers and botox above the lips, and breast implants that he suspects are 450 cc’s or twice the normal implant size.

Speaking about Melania’s possible breast implants, Life & Style reported the following.

“‘Melania could be the first first lady with breast implants. And they seem very generous — especially for such a skinny person!’ Besides her apparent DD cups that runneth over, there’s the matter of the mom of one’s rather glazed-over facial expression. While she is still ‘very pretty,’ says Dr. Rose, who has never treated the Slovenian former model, ‘her face has a stony look from being overfilled and over-Botoxed.'”

Regardless of how many plastic surgery procedures Melania may have had performed, her appearance continues to inspire other women to look like her.

What do you think? Would you get plastic surgery to look like Melania Trump?

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]