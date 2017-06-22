‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Seems To Have It All, But Does She Want More?

Days of Our Lives fans love Nicole Walker. For years, she has almost had happiness, just to watch it vanish every time. Now that she has her daughter, Holly, back in her arms and Brady by her side, life looks like it is finally getting better for her, but all of that could be about to change.

Warning: The following contains spoilers. Don’t continue to read if you want to be surprised.

The Salem residents will come together to celebrate the safe return of the Sonny, Paul, JJ, Lani, Eli, Gabi, and Chad. Of course, Deimos has to crash the party and cause chaos. He manages to spike the drinks with the drug Halo. While under the influence of the hallucinogenic, strange things happen on Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives viewers know that Eric is desperate for Nicole’s forgiveness, but he doesn’t think it will ever come. They keep getting put together in situations where they have to work together, however. Eric was the one to rescue Nicole from the clutches of Xander when Brady was hospitalized. Now that they are back in Salem, Nicole is set to begin her community service for taking Holly. Of all the assignments, she will be required to work under the supervision of Eric at Horton Center. Days of Our Lives fans remember that she has worked for Eric before: he was still a priest and she was his assistant.

The night of the party to celebrate the homecoming of the plane crash victims, Eric and Nicole will be affected by the drug that Deimos has poisoned the drinks with. While under the influence of the powerful drug, the two share a kiss. And it is a kiss that brings back memories and possibly rekindles some sparks once shared by the two.

According to SheKnows Soaps, once Nicole is actually doing the community service, the two are quickly reminded how good they are when working together and how they understand what each other needs without even talking. There is a connection between the two that remains strong underneath all the anger and hurt over Daniel’s death. Days of Our Lives fans will see them begin to heal.

[Featured Image by NBC]