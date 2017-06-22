Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth Wedding Update: Here’s What Billy Ray Has To Say About His Future Son-In-Law

The Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding remains to be a hot topic online as new reports emerge revealing what Billy Ray Cyrus thinks about his daughter’s fiance amid rumors that the two are headed for a split.

Speaking to Larry Edmur and Kylie Gillies of The Morning Show, Billy Ray Cyrus revealed what he thinks about the Australian hunk who will soon marry his daughter if speculations are to be believed.

According to the Daily Mail, the country singer admitted to the hosts and audience of the Australian daytime talk show on Wednesday that he approves of the actor to the point of gushing over him.

“He’s a good man. His family are great people,” he said.

“We love Liam. He’s just a great guy.”

On top of that, the country singer also revealed that he and his rumored future son-in-law have been taking time to bond with each other as rumors about the Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding circulate. In fact, the actor spent the past two weeks with him and even took his truck for a spin.

“He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps… He had the best time. ‘I said, ‘Man, just keep having fun. As long as you have fun and be safe, travel safe, have a good time,'” the country singer added.

And, as far as the actor’s social media posts are concerned, it seems like the feeling is mutual. Liam Hemsworth shared a video of Billy Ray on stage captioned with words of apparent admiration for the musician.

My man @billyraycyrus "rocked the pants off it" tonight at #cmafest #legend A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

But while the two men seem to be getting along pretty well, rumors that the Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding may be cancelled still emerged as the recent report about Billy Ray’s opinion on his daughter’s beau is a stark contrast of what has been reported about her mom, Tish.

Not too long ago, the 27-year-old Hunger Games star allegedly had a public spat with The Voice coach’s mother, sparking speculations that the wedding will get cancelled because of it.

Happy valentines ???? A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

According to Woman’s Day as posted in the website Now To Love, the dispute happened at the Soho Beach House in Malibu, California two weeks ago. Based on onlookers’ statement cited in the article, Liam and Tish had a pretty heated encounter that can cause a Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding cancellation.

“A huge yelling match broke out between Liam and Tish – it was pretty hard to ignore because they were causing such a scene,” the source said, adding that Tish seemed to be upset about Liam taking her daughter away from her.

Aside from that, observers reportedly heard Liam expressing his impatience for Tish to Miley.

“I can’t put up with this woman anymore,” he allegedly said.

This caused fans to doubt whether the wedding is still on considering that this wasn’t the first time Hemsworth was rumored to be at odds with a member of the Cyrus family.

An article from the NW magazine cited by the Daily Mail claimed that Miley’s brother Trace does not approve of the 27-year-old Hunger Games star for his sister because he thinks he’s “lazy.”

This probably was what caused rumors about the cancellation of the Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding as the insider claims that Trace’s opinion matters so much to the singer. However, the source also said that Miley stood up for Liam.

Happy birthday Jesus A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

“Miley values his opinion. But she’s told him he’s got the whole situation all wrong. She loves Liam and wants her brother to as well,” the insider revealed.

Now, Billy Ray spoke on behalf of the family about Liam which is probably the most factual update on the couple’s relationship available so far as both accounts on disputes with Trace and Tish are technically just gossip.

Do you think the Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth wedding will push through? Sound off below.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CFN]