The Official Title Of The ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Has Just Been Revealed

With the much-anticipated sequel to Jurassic World set to hit the big screen exactly one year from today — on June 22, 2018, to be exact — the title for of the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise has now been revealed. The official Jurassic World Twitter page has announced that the film will be titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The page also uploaded a poster of the film, which features the classic dinosaur skeleton that has been a staple of the franchise and has also served as the series’ logo since the release of the original Jurassic Park back in 1993.

Furthermore, the poster features a slogan that serves as a direct reference to one of the most iconic lines in the film series. This line was spoken by actor Jeff Goldblum, who portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm in the first film and who also reprised his role in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where he served as the protagonist of the film. This slogan is, of course, “Life Finds a Way” and was said in response to Dr. Henry Wu, portrayed by B.D. Wong, who was adamant that the park’s security precautions in the form of population control would keep the dinosaurs in check. Ultimately, Dr. Malcolm’s assertion turned out to be true, as the dinosaurs were unleashed upon the heroes of the movie.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Furthermore, Jurassic World introduced the concept of genetically enhanced dinosaurs in the form of the Indominus Rex, a hybrid mutant dinosaur that was composed of the DNA of the Tyrannosaurus, the Giganotosaurus, the Rugops, the Majungasaurus, and the Carnotaurus. The Indominus Rex served as the film’s primary antagonist. The sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, may very well delve further into this concept of genetically modified dinosaurs, as some characters in Jurassic World touched upon the possibility of using these prehistoric reptiles for warfare. But even if these dinosaurs are genetically coded to follow human orders, we all know that “life always finds a way” in the Jurassic Park movies.

Otherwise, not much is currently known about the upcoming film, but Chris Pratt, who is set to return as protagonist Owen Grady, has previously revealed that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be “scarier, darker, and unexpected,” according to ScreenRant. What’s more, Goldblum will also reprise his role as Dr. Malcolm for the first time since 1997. Clearly, this must be one of the reasons why his iconic line was included on the poster as the film’s slogan. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom began principal photography in February this year and is directed by Spanish filmmaker J. A. Bayona, who is perhaps best known for his work in 2012’s The Impossible.

While we have to wait another year until the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, let’s take a look at the “Life Finds a Way” scene from the original Jurassic Park!

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]