Registered Sex Offender Accused Of Strangling And Raping 7-Year-Old Wichita Girl

Authorities in Wichita, Kansas, say that a registered sex offender, who was recently released from prison, was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl. CBS News reports that on the morning of June 11, Corbin Breitenbach, 23, of Derby, allegedly entered an apartment home, which is across the street from his girlfriend’s home, without permission and removed the girl from a bedroom.

The sex offender then proceeded to strangle the child until she lost consciousness, police say. Afterward, he placed the Wichita girl on an outdoor balcony, where he supposedly raped her before leaving the scene.

Wichita police have not released how they were able to identify Breitenbach as the suspect, but he was placed under arrest at a car wash where he worked.

Relatives of the sex offender released a statement, explaining that they were shocked and in disbelief after learning that Breitenbach was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old Wichita girl. They went on to say that their prayers and thoughts are with the girl and her family during this time.

Alexandria Henken, who was the suspect’s high school girlfriend, stated that the rape allegations against Breitenbach have left her feeling sick. She went on to say that she reconnected with Breitenbach shortly after his release from prison. He reportedly told Henken that he did not rape the woman, and she believed him.

Corbin Breitenbach was released from prison in April. He was arrested TODAY for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old https://t.co/f42hDNO8jK pic.twitter.com/GGg3MnEoK0 — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) June 16, 2017

Breitenbach was granted an early release from prison for completing a rehabilitation program after serving five years for raping and choking a 22-year-old woman in 2012.

Breitenbach appeared at the Sedgwick County district court on Tuesday, where he was formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the victim did not live in the apartment where the purported rape took place; she was spending the night with another child. He went on to say that after the attack she was taken to an area hospital and has since been released. She is doing well and has been returned to her family.

A judge set the registered sex offender’s bond at $1 million. He is due back in court on July 5.

[Featured Image by Kansas Department of Corrections ]