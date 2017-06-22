‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: What Could Cougar Katie Carry For Nine Months For Hot New Love Wyatt?

Some juicy Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have just been leaked, and it has everything to do with the hottest new couple on the soap opera: Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Perhaps the producers of this CBS daytime soap opera feel that these two have had their fair share of unrequited love, or perhaps they know how much fans love a good cougar romance.

Either way, Katie and Wyatt are fresh and add just the right amount of naughty to this soap opera. She has had her fair share of ups and downs with Bill (Don Diamont), the bottle, and depression, while Wyatt has the Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) blues and an over-protective mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Once again, the Bold and the Beautiful storyline has Katie facing some mental issues. She has just recently pointed a gun at Wyatt’s mom, which had the effect of her ex-husband and father of her son, Bill, saying that he wants custody of William. Wyatt has always been a bit of a softie, and when he sees his father going after Katie, he decides to step in and defend her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that these two will bond as they close themselves off from the world and share their pain and distrust of the people who hurt them. As they commiserate about their loneliness, they start to develop feelings for each other, and with it comes a sexual attraction that can’t be denied, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect ex-stepmom and stepson to become lovers and have a red-hot love affair.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will prepare for the impending custody battle with Bill while spending the nights with his son. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, “things will continue to heat up between Wyatt and her.” At the same time, Bill will also be faced with seeing his ex-wife and now sister-in-law in a relationship with his son. How will Bill react when the news of Katie’s possible pregnancy reaches him?

And as far as Wyatt is concerned, his brother Liam (Scott Clifton) has had his share of the limelight and that he too wants his slice of the pie. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, he is now more than willing to play dirty to get what he wants, and what he wants is Katie Logan!

