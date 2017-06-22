World War 3: U.S. Army Declares They Are ‘Ready To Fight Tonight’ To Deal With North Korea’s Threats

As North Korea’s World War 3 propaganda machine and war rhetoric continues, the U.S. Army has developed a unique strategy for dealing with Kim Jong-un’s regime. Because of the constant barrage of threats coming from North Korea, the U.S. Army has developed a motto which is “ready to fight tonight.”

This motto allows the military to make certain that they are prepared for a fight, at least from their bases in South Korea. As Seoul is only a mere 40 miles away from the border of North Korea, this makes it extremely important to be certain that the military of both the United States and South Korea are fully prepared for a surprise attack.

If North Korea were to successfully attack neighboring cities or countries, it could quite easily lead to World War 3. This why when Col. William Taylor spoke to CBS This Morning, he explained that Seoul is populated with 25 million people and that it is crucial the military protects this city from the threat of war with North Korea.

“When you talk about 25 million people, it just goes, I mean, to the horizon. It’s unbelievable. I mean, it’s more packed than New York City.”

Col. Taylor also said that North Korea’s long-range artillery would be “very destructive,” and when asked how much damage it could do, Taylor replied, “a lot.”

The U.S. military are trying their hardest to keep the peace and prevent World War 3 from breaking out at the hands of North Korea, and now have their headquarters at Camp Humphreys, 40 miles south of Seoul. Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith has said that this helps the military a lot, particularly because, “We get out of the range of the long-range artillery and it removes that immediate threat.”

Camp Humphreys consists of 3,400 acres of land and is actually the biggest construction project ever regarding the U.S. military, although South Korea is paying for 90 percent of the camp as it directly benefits them. This is the camp who insist that they are always “ready to fight tonight.”

This military camp is crucial when it comes to fending off possible attacks of Seoul from North Korea and also helping to prevent World War 3. Lt. Col. Marc Pelini, who is the commander of 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, has called Camp Humphreys the first line of defense.

“We’re truly the first line of defense. We buy decision space for the president and for the CFC Cmdr. Gen. Vincent Brooks make decisions on how to potentially deescalate or escalate the conflict as necessary.”

This is an important job for the U.S. military when it comes to keeping the peace, especially in light of the fact that North Korea has so far conducted at least 10 missile tests over the course of this year, with two of these being solid-fuel missiles. Solid-fuel missiles can be launched with much less warning than other missiles, which could become a huge issue in the future.

After so many missile tests this year, some are fearful of World War 3 now that North Korea are going to be developing their intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the Express. It has been rumored that North Korea are quite close to launching ICBMs now and Kim Jong-un has launched more propaganda, claiming that the United States wouldn’t dare retaliate against a country with working ICBMS or nuclear weapons.

“The great success of test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile, which we are sure to achieve, will mark a historic watershed moment in the failure of the U.S. hostile policy against us. Historically speaking, the U.S. has never dared to go to war with a country that possesses nuclear weapons or ICBMs.”

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]