‘Flip Or Flop’ Lawsuit Scandal: Christina El Moussa’s Company Is Being Sued, And So Is Her New Boyfriend!

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa hasn’t had much luck with love since she filed for divorce from her husband and co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Her latest boyfriend, of course, does nothing to help her luck, because he’s just as bad as the rest of her previous boyfriends. What’s more, her company is currently being sued, which doesn’t bode well for the future of her show.

Radar Online is reporting that the Flip or Flop star and her estranged husband are being sued for over $25,000 by an ex-employee. The suit claims that the couple, through their Next Level Properties investment firm, stiffed the ex-employee for the wages he’d earned.

But that’s nothing compared to the lawsuit that Christina’s new boyfriend, Doug Spedding, has faced.

“First, a small claims suit was filed against him for $3,482.02 in January 2008 after he ‘refused to sign the forms necessary for [a customer] to be able to register the vehicle under [their] name.’ The case was dismissed the following month. Then, he was sued in October 2008 for $5,970.20 after an employee claimed that he ‘failed to pay [her for] the month of April 2008.’ Spedding was also listed in a 2008 fraud suit against his business by a couple who claimed his dealership deceived them into buying a more expensive car than what they had originally bought.”

And that’s not all the Flip or Flop star needs to worry about when it comes to her Spedding. According to the Daily Mail, the 55-year-old auto dealer has a shady past that includes drugs and violence in addition to the lawsuits for bad business deals.

Calling him “charismatic, and manipulating,” the paperwork from his former girlfriends allege violence and drug use, and there are even restraining orders on file for him.

“Court records show that in October 2010 Christina’s new beau was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, which was later upgraded to a felony charge. Rachel Swintek, a former roommate of Nicole’s and the mother of her babysitter told InTouch that Doug was often violent to Nicole. He once confessed to a violent outburst, as Rachel explained: ‘He said It’s not that big of a deal but you know how she is. She never shuts her damn mouth. She doesn’t know when to shut her damn mouth.’ Doug was allegedly charged with violating protective orders on five different occasions between October 2010 and July 2011. Police documents obtained by InTouch show that Doug, who shares 10-year-old twin daughters with Nicole, was also arrested for meth possession in July 2011 at the same time as violating the protective order his ex had against him.”

Meanwhile, back on Flip or Flop, the El Moussas are working together for yet another season, though this just might be the last one. According to Vine Report, Christina is getting her own spin-off show once this season of Flip or Flop is over. The seventh, and possibly final, season of the show will begin airing in December.

One of the biggest reasons that Christina wanted her own show is because of the obvious tension between herself and her ex-husband. In fact, many viewers have commented that Tarek and Christina look “uncomfortable” when they’re filming, and one user on Twitter even suggested that she couldn’t watch the show anymore because the tensions between the former couple were so obvious.

Tarek, however, is claiming that he’s doing his part to keep the peace between himself and his ex-wife. He said that they will have to be together for the rest of their lives on account of their children, so he is trying to get along with her for the sake of their collective sanity.

A new episode of Flip or Flop airs tonight on HGTV.

