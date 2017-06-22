Derek Carr Becomes Highest-Paid Player In The NFL

The Oakland Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr becomes the highest-paid player in the NFL. On Thursday morning, Carr finalized his new deal with the franchise for $25 million per year. Andrew Luck held the title prior to Carr’s new deal by bringing in $24.6 million. Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford are rumored to be receiving a new deal from their teams respectively and could possibly eclipse Carr’s deal but for now, Carr holds the title.

The Oakland Raiders are expected to move to Las Vegas in the year of 2019 or 2020. By giving Carr a new deal, the Raiders have locked in their quarterback of the future and a player that can certainly fill up the seats for a city of Vegas that is all about entertainment and doesn’t mind paying to get it.

Carr is coming off his best season since being drafted in 2014. He led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2002 when they lost in the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carr brought the franchise back to life in 2016 with his valuable leadership on the field. He finished the season recording 3,937 passing yards. He completed 357 passes and 28 of those went for touchdowns.

However, his season came to a tragic ending a week before the team’s final regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts when he suffered a broken fibula. The injury forced Carr to miss the playoffs and ultimately have to sit out 6-8 weeks.

The Raiders finished the 2016 season with a 12-4 record which was good for second in the AFC West to the Kansas City Chiefs. They sent seven players to the Pro Bowl and three players were named to the All-Pro NFL teams. However, they struggled without the leadership of Carr on the field when they entered the playoffs. In the wild card round against the Houston Texans, the Raiders suffered a 27-14 loss behind rookie backup QB Connor Cook.

Carr, 26, has already begun participating in the Raiders off-season activities. ESPN reported at minicamp last week Carr spoke on his emotions regarding returning to the field.

“The hardest part was taking the first rep, because the last rep you remember was like, ‘Oh snap, I broke this thing,'” Carr said. “But as soon as the ball was snapped, it was a blessing. It kind of all went away.”