Tinsley Mortimer Arrest: ‘RHONY’ Star Can’t Find Peace After Arrest?

Tinsley Mortimer is the newest housewife on The Real Housewives of New York and she’s getting to know the other ladies. Even though she’s a friend of Sonja Morgan, she’s clearly not like the other housewives. She’s a girl’s girl and she loves her curly hair, high heels, and big dresses. But there’s also another thing that Mortimer doesn’t like; change. As it turns out, she’s having a hard time considering living anywhere else other than the Upper East Side in New York. While Carole Radziwill has been trying to get her downtown, it sounds like Tinsley is having a hard time relocating and changing her home.

Tinsley Mortimer thinks that moving to another part of the city will change who she is. Apparently, her image doesn’t fit well with the downtown feel and perhaps the more masculine style that Carole likes. But it may stem back to her arrest, which happened before Tinsley joined the show. According to a new Bravo report, Tinsley Mortimer is now revealing that she’s struggling to find herself after returning to New York. When she started filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley had just gotten back to New York and she was living with Sonja Morgan. She wanted to start her life over after being arrested.

Had a blast filming in #TimeSquare with @StarShopApp!! Find my new line on the App 😉 pic.twitter.com/svw4HNEvms — Tinsley Mortimer (@TinsleyMortimer) August 28, 2015

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley Mortimer went to look at apartments with her mother and she realized that her mother may know more about her than she realizes. Her mother can see that the changes she’s thinking about making are not realistic for the kind of person she is.

” Since I’ve returned to New York, I find myself overreacting to situations and feeling emotional about the strangest things. I just cannot seem to settle down and feel comfortable again in my life. I think the trauma of what happened in Palm Beach is still too much for me. Maybe my Mom’s idea of simply moving into a hotel until I feel more grounded is not such a bad idea,” Tinsley writes in her blog for Bravo.

With my sis at the Newport Preservation society dance. Dabs in @alice_olivia and I'm in @HouseofHerrera ???? pic.twitter.com/u82CIdDjIR — Tinsley Mortimer (@TinsleyMortimer) August 4, 2013

It is very interesting that Mortimer is trying to find herself again after her arrest. Of course, she was arrested for trespassing her ex-boyfriend’s property. She had no idea that he had requested that she not come on the property, giving him the upper hand. As Tinsley returned to the home to pick up some bags, she was arrested. The infamous mugshot is still something she’s dealing with today.

What do you think of Tinsley Mortimer not being able to find herself after her arrest? Do you think she needs to leave New York City for a while and be alone instead of living with Sonja?

[Featured Image by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Fishbowl]