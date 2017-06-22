Michael Bullinger: Nationwide Manhunt Launched After Multiple Women Found Dead On His Property

Gerald Michael “Mike” Bullinger, 60, is a person of interest in a nationwide manhunt after three dead bodies were found at his Idaho farmhouse, according to ABC News. Bullinger is said to be “armed and dangerous.” The suspect may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah license plates numbered 129UMP. Michael ‘Mike’ Bullinger stands at about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs an estimated 240 pounds. Bullinger has brown eyes and was last seen with gray hair.

The bodies were found in a shed on Bullinger’s property in Caldwell, Idaho, New York Daily News reported. It has been reported that Bullinger purchased the farmhouse last month.

The victims’ badly decomposed bodies were discovered after police responded to a welfare check at the request of family members.

The victims have not been identified, but all likely dead for at least a week. The bodies found in Bullinger’s shed were all female and ranging in ages from mid-teens to late 50’s, according to New York Daily News.

Marv Dashiell, Canyon County Chief Deputy, revealed that the women had been shot and their bodies, which were lying side by side, had been partially covered. Another discovery in Bullinger’s home were multiple dead dogs and birds. The dead animals were believed to be his pets.

#UPDATE Gerald Michael Bullinger is wanted as a person of interest in the shooting deaths of three women. MORE: https://t.co/DJvlPRAygV pic.twitter.com/rv29QOgfNa — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) June 21, 2017

Bullinger and his wife, Cheryl Baker, 57, were in the process of moving from Utah to the Idaho farmhouse they purchased last month.

Cheryl Baker is also missing, according to her brother, Byron Baker. Byron revealed to the Idaho Statesman that is has been about 10 days since anyone heard from her. Michael Bullinger was last seen in Ogden, Utah, about 10 days ago.

On Wednesday, Dashiell described the scene as “gruesome” at a news conference.

“It is gruesome… One of the things we want is to know why. We don’t know — we’re trying to put the pieces together reaching out to family members and friends.”

Dashiell said the case is being investigated as a homicide. However, authorities have not ruled out a murder-suicide.

Cindy Morrison, one neighbor near the property, said she heard a loud scream early one morning sometime between the dates of June 6, 2017, to June 10, 2017. Morrison said she was not certain if the scream was from an animal or a woman. She didn’t hear anything else and opted not to call the police, according to ABC News.

Authorities have given no further information on Bullinger’s whereabouts, but law enforcement is on alert in Utah, Idaho, Montana, and other states.

Idaho police say Gerald Michael Bullinger, who goes by Mike, is wanted on a nationwide warrant for failure to report the deaths of the women https://t.co/Wlrh6qR5sT — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) June 21, 2017

Missoula Police Detective, Scott Pastian, told NBC Montana that if they thought the public was in danger, the department would take “reasonable steps.”

“If we ever thought the public was in danger we would take steps — some reasonable steps to make sure the public stayed safe.”

There is a felony warrant out for Bullinger’s arrest as he is considered a person of interest for failing to report three dead bodies on his property. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but contact law enforcement by calling 911.

