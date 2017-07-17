Filmmakers And Authors From Hollywood To Evans City Express Grief Over Passing Of George Romero

Sunday evening and into Monday morning, grief-filled tribute posts caused “George Romero” to trend on social media. The legendary horror filmmaker passed away Sunday from a swift, aggressive battle with lung cancer. Romero was adored by his fans. That went without saying. The social media posts expressing grief over the loss of Romero weren’t limited to undead fans though. The king of zombies also left countless fellow filmmakers and fellow writers brokenhearted in the land of the living. The substance of Sunday night’s postings made it strikingly obvious how important George Romero was to his fellow filmmakers and industry comrades.

Writer and director Edgar Wright, director and co-writer of the British horror comedy Shaun of the Dead, says he owes a film career to Romero.

“It’s fair to say that without George A. Romero, I would not have the career I have now,” Wright wrote. “A lot of people owe George a huge debt of gratitude for the inspiration. I am just one of many.”

Wright admitted that he was infatuated with Romero’s work before he was actually old enough to watch any of the films. He recalled “scouring through horror and fantasy magazine for stills, posters, and articles way before” he was old enough to watch Romero’s movies.

Remembering George Romero: Some words on the 'King Of The Zombies'. https://t.co/eSaKaR5CM4 pic.twitter.com/nSxksj1bTO — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 17, 2017

Special effects artist, director, and stunt man Tom Savini tweeted a number of photos spanning back decades. Savini knew Romero for half of a century. Savini is best known for his work on Romero’s films.

Goodbye George A Romero. We laughed through 50 years and 9 films. I will miss him. There is a light that has gone out and can't be replaced. pic.twitter.com/N0MAC1ItVM — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) July 16, 2017

Die-hard horror fanatic and film director Joe Lynch expressed how large of an impact Romero made on his life both personally and professionally.

No way can I express how much George A Romero as a filmmaker and a man has meant in my life. Thank you George, for everything. #RIPRomero pic.twitter.com/VoyCcVO69w — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) July 16, 2017

R.L. Stine, writer of the children’s horror series Goosebumps, called Romero a “hero of horror.”

George Romero was a hero of horror. He invented the modern vampire movie. R. I. P. — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) July 17, 2017

Guillermo del Toro, a novelist, film director, screenwriter, and producer, known for Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy, tweeted about Romero’s passing on Friday evening.

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017

Later in the evening, Guillermo del Toro added more grief stricken words to his twitter feed. In between, several retweets show his mind was on Romero the entire night.

“George is gone,” he wrote. “One of the greatest ever. creator of the modern Zombie-as-undead-cannibal myth and dear friend of mine…”

C. Robert Cargill, who wrote Doctor Strange, tweeted a number of comments about Romero, starting with, “Stay scared, George. Stay scared.”

Stay scared, George. Stay scared. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) July 16, 2017

Horror comedy writer and filmmaker Adam Green tweeted that he is devastated over Romero’s passing.

Devastated. So many in my generation would never have started doing what we do if not for you, George. We love you. Rest In Peace, Master. pic.twitter.com/3GJ9qsivYV — Adam Green (@Adam_Fn_Green) July 16, 2017

Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss tweeted a “fond farewell” to George Romero on Sunday evening.

A fond farewell to charming, legendary zombie king George Romero. 'Martin' is one of my favourite horrors. An honour to have met him. RIP pic.twitter.com/8ZIwjxFrmx — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) July 16, 2017

Writer Saladin Ahmed pointed out how Romero was a trailblazer for confronting racial issues through film.

George Romero made a film where the levelheaded Black hero survives zombies only to be killed by scared whites. Almost unfathomable in 1968. — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) July 17, 2017

Filmmaker John Carpenter tweeted a heartfelt tribute, calling Romero “the father of modern horror movies.”

George Romero was a great director, the father of modern horror movies. He was my friend and I will miss him. Rest in peace, George. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 16, 2017

Horror author Stephen King even took to twitter to express his grief over the death of his old friend George Romero.

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

NPR reported that after decades of creating politically captivating, creatively terrifying horror movies, George Romero passed away peacefully while listening to scores from one of his favorite movies. Romero died listening to The Quiet Man, a romantic comedy-drama featuring the songs “Isle of Innisfree,” “The Wild Colonial Boy,” and “Rakes of Mallow.”

[Featured Image by Darl Papple/Facebook]