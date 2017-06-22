Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Millionaire Twins: Inside Their New Babies’ Lavish Lifestyle

Amid much speculation over when Beyonce will leave the hospital with her twins, the lavish lifestyle that awaits the newborn babies when the twins head home is being revealed.

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins (reportedly a son and a daughter) certainly won’t be slumming it when they’re discharged from the hospital after TMZ claimed that they were currently being kept in for “minor issues” due to their premature birth, as it sounds like the twosome are set to start living the millionaire lifestyle right away.

Beyonce and JAY-Z continue to remain quiet after the star’s father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the twins’ birth on Twitter last week. Us Weekly is breaking down the uber-rich lifestyle that the newborns can expect when then finally head home from the hospital amid reports they were reportedly born prematurely.

Confirming that the star did, in fact, shut down the entire fifth floor of UCLA Medical Center to give birth in complete privacy, the outlet stated that the new babies will go straight to their parents $45 million mansion in Beverly Hills when they’re discharged from the hospital to start their millionaire lives.

It’s thought that Beyonce and JAY-Z have decided to raise their growing family on the West Coast due to the area’s good school system and will likely send their brood to private school after moving across the country from their previous base in New York.

The insider then confirmed that Blue is heavily involved in the twins’ lives already and has supposedly been doing some shopping, likely in Beverly Hills’ most prestigious stores, for the babies with her family members so that they can arrive home in style.

“She’s loved shopping for the babies,” a source told the site of how Blue Ivy is preparing to welcome her siblings home with high-cost clothes.

The insider adds that Beyonce and JAY-Z’s first child has already picked out “lots of matching outfits” to dress the babies up.

It was also reported back in April that Beyonce and JAY-Z had allegedly dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on “over the top” luxury items for their twins’ nursery ahead of their arrival.

In Touch Weekly claimed the two had spent $500,000 on upscale furniture, including $30,000 on matching cribs and rockers. The outlet also reported that Beyonce had allegedly even commissioned a $20,000 mural of the galaxy to be painted on the ceiling of the twins’ room.

The latest reports come amid much speculation over what the parents have named their newborns after insiders revealed that the couple may actually have turned to Blue Ivy for a little inspiration.

Sources claimed earlier this week that the mom and dad had supposedly asked 4-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to come up with a few ideas when it comes to names for her new siblings.

A source revealed that Blue has been “relishing” her first few days as a big sister. Hollywood Life alleged that the youngster had “helped in the naming process of her new siblings” while spending a lot of time with her mom in the hospital as she waits to be discharged.

What do you think of the lavish millionaire lifestyle that awaits Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins when they head home from the hospital?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]