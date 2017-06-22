Adam Lind reportedly bragged about his alleged use of hard drugs in a series of secret posts on social media.

On June 22, a report surfaced claiming that the Teen Mom 2 star, who is dad to seven-year-old Aubree Houska and three-year-old Paislee Mae, spoke about cocaine and heavy drinking on private accounts.

In court papers obtained by Radar Online from Circuit Court of Minnehaha County, Adam Lind’s youngest daughter’s mother, Taylor Halbur, requests a judge suspend Lind’s access to their young child and in her filing, she included evidence of his alleged bad behavior.

In the January 2017 filing, Adam Lind’s former girlfriend provided the court with comments made by the reality star about drugs and alcohol.

“When that hit of cocaine starts to kick in,” read a meme posted by Adam Lind on one of his private social media pages.

In another post shared on Instagram, Adam Lind spoke of late nights and drinking. He also posted a photo of himself with a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Adam Lind also spoke of drinking with his baby girl. In his post on Facebook, Adam Lind said he would be “too drunk” for all the noise of the weekend before adding that he would be having a “chill night” with close friends and cold beer because he had his “baby girl.”

Adam Lind’s posts also included a claim about doing so much “dope” that he would be up for three days. He then noted that his vision was getting weak and said he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms, including the shakes, from all the hard drugs he was doing.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Adam Lind tested positive for meth during a routine drug test earlier this year, which he was required to take due to his ongoing custody battle with Taylor Halbur. At the time, court documents claimed the reality star had a “substantial” amount of drugs in his system “just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child.”

Adam Lind also shares seven-year-old Aubree with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska.

Adam Lind will reportedly not be seen during the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2. Instead, fans will see the addition of Briana DeJesus, who joins the show after previously appearing on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

No word yet on a premiere date for Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

