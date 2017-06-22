‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Jon Snow’s Fate, Sansa, And The Latest Trailer [Spoilers]

HBO has released a new trailer for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and boy is it a good one. With less than a month before the first new episode in over a year hits television screens, fans are eager for any bit of information they can find about this next-to-last season. Discussions about Jon Snow and other fan favorites, what prophecies will be fulfilled and by whom, who will ultimately claim the Iron Throne, the fate of the Stark children, and so much more are all over the internet. The latest trailer is sure to add more fuel to these discussions. Some of its many thought-provoking moments have some Game of Thrones fans wondering about the fate of Jon Snow and what part his sister Sansa may play in that fate.

What follows is a discussion of some specific content in the latest Game of Thrones trailer and, as such, will include spoilers. Please stop reading if you don’t want any of the Season 7 content spoiled for you.

In the video, Sansa and Jon make statements that share a common theme, but one of them includes some language that has some Game of Thrones fans wondering if it foreshadows a fate no one wants to see. Given this is GOT, we know that anything is possible. In case you haven’t seen it yet, here is the trailer. Take a look.

It opens with a shot of Sansa, who appears to be walking away from something (she glances over her shoulder at one point), something that has her a bit shaken. The look on her face is reminiscent of the one she had following one of the most intense scenes of Game of Thrones to date, when Ramsey Bolton’s own dogs, starved and lacking any loyalty, went after their own master and ate him alive. The difference here is that Sansa’s face at the beginning of this trailer doesn’t have the satisfied evil smile that it had then.

At about 45 seconds in, we hear the voice of Jon Snow calling for unity in the fight against the Wights and White Walkers.

“For centuries our families fought together against our common enemy. Despite their differences. Together. We need to do the same if we’re gonna survive. Because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

This is followed about 45 seconds later by words from Sansa that could be taken more than one way and could explain the look on her face at the beginning of the trailer.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blows, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.”

There are so many things this could mean, and you can bet that Game of Thrones fans will be talking about them all. It is a call for unity, but it also poses many questions. Does “when the snows fall” refer to the coming war taking place in the North, or does it mean the fall or death of Jon Snow? Does “white wind blows” refer, again, to the weather in the North, or is it talking about the power of the White Walkers?

And then there are the very cryptic words “the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” Who is the lone wolf? Jon Snow feels alone. Yes, he won the support of Lyanna Mormont and others at the end of Season 6, but throughout Game of Thrones, he has resisted his role as a leader. He also has a long way to go before he has an army large enough to defeat the White Walkers. Another suggestion that Jon may die is the shot of someone who appears to be Snow who is either injured or dead and riding away on a horse. It is shown while Sansa is making her cryptic statement.

Does Jon Snow die in Season 7 of Game of Thrones? Would Sansa have a hand in such a thing? From one perspective, that seems like a long shot; he is her brother. (Well, not really, but she doesn’t know that — yet.) But she has made it clear that she feels undervalued by Jon and doesn’t listen to her or come to her for advice enough.

As reported by Express, actress Sophie Turner recently said about her Game of Thrones character, “Sansa has this newfound power, but not as much as Jon. This season is all about her struggles with that.”

Or maybe she learns that Snow isn’t her brother, which could make him a lone wolf in a sense. Turner added in that interview that she would rather cheer for the Stark family than for Jon Snow. And then there’s Kit Harington’s recent statement about the possibility of Snow dying.

“I felt safe in season six because I thought it would be bad storytelling to kill me in the [same] season I’d been resurrected! But as for seasons beyond six, it’s back to business. He’s in mortal danger like anyone else.”

So will Jon Snow die when the HBO hit returns? Will Season 8, the final season of Game of Thrones, be missing the guy we’ve all been rooting for since the show premiered? Time will tell. If it happens, it will have fans heartbroken, and likely, some will be angry. Luckily, the wait is almost over. Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by HBO]