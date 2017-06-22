Kenya Moore Was Introduced To Her Husband By A Famous Celebrity?

Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she announced that she had gotten married over the weekend last week. While filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya had been keeping somewhat quiet about her life on social media. While Moore had talked about the show and about being a victim of abuse, Kenya hadn’t really offered up any information about what she was doing. On social media, she had dropped hints about having a new man in her life, but no one realized just how serious the two of them were.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now being congratulated on her wedding by the man who set them up. Apparently, Kenya met her now-husband through a famous chef, who also has ties to Bravo. It was a Bravo star who introduced Kenya to her husband last December. He thought they would be a great match and he was right. However, the famous chef wasn’t invited to her wedding, so he was very surprised to learn the news about the wedding on social media.

The man who set Kenya up with her husband is none other than Chef Roblé Ali from the show, Chef Roble and Co. It is an older show and no longer runs on Bravo.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

“I’m so happy for y’all! When I introduced you two I KNEW y’all would hit it off but this is just WOW!” he wrote to Kenya about the wedding, adding, “You got a GREAT man Kenya!!! That’s my man right there. I’m tryna be like him when I grow up! Congrats y’all!!!”

Of course, Kenya Moore has been somewhat silent about her new man. She has hinted that he is a father and that his name is Marc. The two have also traveled to Europe together, but she has given no reason as to why she hasn’t revealed his name. Some people speculate that she kept it a secret and only revealed she got married to keep people curious and excited about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

One could also argue that she kept it a secret because she wanted to keep this particular part of her life away from the cameras. However, she could be like Luann D’Agostino and have fallen so madly in love with him that the rest of the world doesn’t matter.

No word on what her co-stars think of the wedding, but Cynthia Bailey has issued her congratulations to her co-star. It sounds like none of her co-stars were invited to the destination wedding that took place last weekend. It will be interesting to see how she handles the feedback on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s surprise wedding? Do you think she did it for love or for the fame and surprise?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]