Katie Maloney and her mother, Terri, may have recently denied that her marriage to Tom Schwartz is over but according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules couple’s relationship is allegedly on the rocks.

Although Katie Maloney recently poked fun at Jay Taylor’s announcement that suggested she and Schwartz had called it quits, an insider claims their marriage, which began last August, has reportedly been plagued with issues.

“They are together but their relationship has definitely been riddled with issues,” an insider told Radar Online on June 22.

According to the source, Katie Maloney doesn’t trust her husband, who is described as a “super flirt.” In fact, the source suggested Schwartz doesn’t so much as hide his flirting and does so right in front of Katie Maloney.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been known to feud over trust issues on the show and at one point during Season 5, the couple experienced a complete blowup during their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans. During the trip, Kristen Doute proclaimed that Schwartz had slept with someone behind Katie Maloney’s back during a previous trip to Las Vegas. Although Schwartz denied sleeping with the unnamed woman, he eventually admitted to making out with her.

Following the blowup, Tom Schwartz infamously proclaimed that he would not marry Katie Maloney but had a change of heart the following morning.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on May 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The insider went on to reveal that Katie Maloney has also been struggling with her weight gain, which was spotlighted during Season 5 after her co-star, Lala Kent, claimed that she clearly hadn’t been working on her summer party. She’s also been accused of being pregnant at times.

As for the Vanderpump Rules cast, the women are reportedly hopeful that she and Tom Schwartz will pull it together while the men are said to be convinced they won’t last.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

For more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]