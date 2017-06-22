Back when she was Jacqueline Bouvier, First Lady Jackie Kennedy lived on the Merrywood estate in Maclean, Virginia, overlooking the Potomac, for most of her childhood, and now the estate is on the market listed by Sotheby International Real Estate for $49.5 million. Jackie and her sister, Lee, moved into the home with their mother in the 1940s when mom married Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss. The house sits on seven acres with outbuildings, pools, and staff quarters. The home is currently owned by the co-founder of AOL Steve Case and his wife, Jean, who is the president of the National Geographic Society.

With an asking price of $49.5 million, the Merrywood estate is one of the most expensive pieces of property in the area. Recently, the public got a glimpse into another high-end property in the area when the Obama family started looking for a place to live after they left the White House, and they decided to rent a house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. until their youngest child can finish her last years at nearby Sidwell Friends School. President Obama and wife Michelle chose a nine bedroom, 8200 square foot home for which he is paying $22k a month. According to Zillow, the house is currently valued at $6 million, and they are within walking distance of Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who also live in Kalorama.

Architectural Digest says that the estate that Jackie Kennedy called home for most of her childhood is vast with 23k square feet, and even though it is huge by our standards, it was ridiculous back in 1919 with its nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms and two more powder rooms. There is an exercise studio, indoor and outdoor pool, tennis court, and climate-controlled wine cellar across the length of the basement, as well as an office and even a separate carriage house that includes a four-car garage. As a special feature, there is an elevator that transports guests and residents easily between all four floors.

AD has many photos of the well-appointed interior. Case and his wife are selling the home because they say they are “empty nesters” and want to spend time traveling.

Merrywood, the Georgian mansion best known to many as the one-time home of Jackie Kennedy, is the most expensive listing right now in the Mid-Atlantic, and one of the most expensive pieces of property in the DMV. The gardens at Merrywood were designed by Beatrix Farrand, who also created the gardens at the White House and Dumbarton Oaks. The exterior photos of the pool and the garden are really something to see, and for Jackie and Lee Bouvier, it must have been a magical place to grow up.

Even though Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Lee Radziwill moved to Merrywood with their mother and step-father after their parents’ divorce and their mother’s remarriage to Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss, both Jackie Kennedy and Lee spoke of their time at Merrywood as perhaps the best part of their childhood. In diaries, Jackie mentioned it often.

“I always love it so at Merrywood—so peaceful … with the river and those great steep hills.”

And those who have lived in the show home have not rested on their laurels, as the current interiors have been updated recently by interior designer Barry Dixon.

The property has an indoor and an outdoor pool, as well as a pavilion on the property with a full kitchen, where Jackie Kennedy’s mother was said to frequently entertain, plus changing rooms and a gym.The seven acres have what is called “a series of outdoor garden rooms,” which embrace the shores of the Potomac.

What do you think of the estate, Merrywood, where Jackie Kennedy grew up?

