Luann D’Agostino Reacts To Tom’s Comment About Being Restrained In Their Marriage

Luann D’Agostino shared her wedding to Thomas D’Agostino on The Real Housewives of New York this past week and she was thrilled to share that they are still happily married. Luann had been warned by her fellow co-stars about getting married to the man who had cheated on her last year, but she was adamant that they were made for each other. However, Luann seems to be very forgiving about various comments he says, including asking for a hall pass before their wedding and now calling his wedding ring a dog collar. It seems like he wants people to think that Luann is keeping him trapped.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann D’Agostino is now opening up about being friends with her ex-husband. Apparently, Luann believes it is healthy to remain cordial with an ex-partner, even though you have both moved on and there are new people in the relationship. Of course, many people have warned Luann about dating Thomas and they feel that he could be a wild one to tame. Some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars don’t believe he can be tamed at all. As for Luann, she believes that she has found her soul mate and she doesn’t take his comments about being trapped seriously.

Excited to announce the launch of my new e-commerce shop featuring the Countess's Collection. Now open! https://t.co/JwCurAusRn ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/3nZGCKMIVu — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) June 22, 2017

“As for Tom’s comment about his ring being like a dog collar, he was trying to be funny and nothing more. I think that it’s healthy to be friends with exes, and I have no problem with Tom being friends with women he used to date. I’m still close to my ex-husband and Tom doesn’t feel at all threatened by our friendship,” Luann reveals in her blog for Bravo.

During the episode, Thomas did make that insensitive remark. And his timing was interesting as he was hanging around some of his ex-girlfriends. It almost seemed like he wanted people to know that he felt trapped and that the wedding wasn’t his idea. Thomas’ joke seemed like a desperate attempt to get some sympathy from his former lovers.

As for Luann D’Agostino, she’s flying high on a cloud in her marriage. It doesn’t seem like she has a concern in the world, even though some of her co-stars are concerned that he may still be cheating on her. Ramona Singer keeps hinting that she knows something about his cheating, but refuses to say what it is.

What do you think of Luann D’Agostino defending her husband’s rude comments? Do you think he was just joking about being trapped in his marriage or do you think he was trying to say something else?

