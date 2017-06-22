‘Overwhelmed’ Angelina Jolie Reportedly In Secret Talks To Put Her Divorce From Brad On Hold

Angelina Jolie is feeling a bit nostalgic on her stay in Africa. The actress is currently enjoying an extended vacation in Africa with her six kids — Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne — yet she can’t help but think of all the good times she shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Her most recent trip comes on the heels of the news that Jolie and Pitt have hit a snag in their divorce proceedings. Is she having second thoughts about the divorce?

An insider told Hollywood Life that Jolie and her family share a lot of fond memories in the country. Jolie and the brood traveled to Ethiopia to celebrate Zahara’s birthday in her native country before embarking on a humanitarian drive in Kenya. The family plans on stopping by Namibia, the place of Shiloh’s birth, before they head back to the states.

“Obviously, Shiloh was born there, so she feels a very close connection to the continent, and she loved Ethiopia,” the source shared. “Angelina is also planning to stop over in Namibia before flying back home — she has very fond memories of the time she and Brad spent there when Shiloh was born.”

The insider added that all six of Jolie and Pitt’s children love traveling, especially when it comes to Africa. Pitt normally goes with them, but he wasn’t invited on this trip, which kicked off on Father’s Day. While Pitt didn’t get to visit Africa with the kids, E! News reports that he snuck in some alone time with them before they flew out of the country.

“The kids got to spend some time with Brad, on Saturday morning, before going to the airport,” the source added. “They went to his house and had a really lovely early Father’s Day celebration with him. They gave their dad homemade cards and some little presents they created especially for him, and Brad was absolutely thrilled.”

According to Life & Style, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce mediation broke down over location. Pitt wants to keep his family in L.A., where he feels his family has the most stability. Jolie, however, wants to continue raising her kids in the nomadic way that she thinks they are used to.

“Angie is absolutely miserable being based in LA,” says an insider. “She doesn’t think raising them there is good for the kids. She prides herself on exposing them to different cultures and traveling around the world.”

The disagreement on where to raise the kids has reportedly put the divorce settlement on hold. Since Pitt and Jolie announced their split late last year, it has been rumored that one of the reasons revolved around giving the kids more stability.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September of last year. They engaged in a heated custody battle in the months following the divorce. Things have since cooled off after Pitt agreed to undergo therapy and get help for his alcohol problems. The two currently have a temporary custody agreement that allows Pitt periodic visitations.

According to People, Pitt is still adjusting to life without Jolie and is focused on raising the kids in a healthy environment. The actor recently admitted that he is still figuring things out and that he is committed to helping his kids adjust to the new family dynamics. The news comes after Pitt’s revealing interview with GQ in which he opened up about his struggles with alcohol.

