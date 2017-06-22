Melania Trump’s Marriage Is In ‘Trouble’ Claim Experts: Do They Already Sleep In Seperate Bedrooms?

First Lady Melania Trump has finally moved into the White House after staying behind in New York while Barron Trump was in school. Little is known about Melania’s current living situation, but rumors indicate she might be sleeping in her own room.

According to Romper, Melania and Donald Trump have always had separate bedrooms. Even if they were staying in the same city the couple allegedly slept in different rooms. This, of course, wouldn’t be the first presidential couple to have their own rooms. John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy had their own sleeping quarters, as did Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd. Even Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have separate bedrooms.

There are a number of different reasons why Melania and Donald might prefer their own space at night. This includes avoiding one another’s sleeping habits, such as staying up late, snoring or tossing and turning. In fact, a lot of celebrity couples don’t sleep together, including Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter. This arrangement, however, doesn’t always work. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie slept in different beds and their marriage didn’t stand the test of time.

Although Melania Trump may have legitimate reasons for having her own bedroom, BE Lifestyle reports that her marriage is in a lot of trouble. Not only do they spend time apart at night, but body language experts believe their public appearances shed a lot of light on their relationship.

“[Melania’s] giving these gestures that’s saying, ‘I want everyone to know that I’m not agreeable. I am not here with you. We are separate people,'” expert Susan Constantine explained. “I think she’s a very unhappy person and I think their marriage is in deep, deep trouble… You can see that this is all show, there’s no connection.”

Constantine added that she doesn’t believe Melania’s marriage will last much longer. In fact, she thinks Donald may be the first president in office to get a divorce. That said, Melania and Donald have not spoken out against the divorce rumors and have given little indication that their marriage is on the verge of ending.

According to Daily Mail, Donald and Melania recently enjoyed a nice dinner in Washington alongside Vice President Mike Pence and his spouse, Karen. The couple was spotted outside of the Pence’s home in Washington and looked busy as they made their way inside. Early that day, Donald had met with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko about North Korea.

The President and Melania Trump have not said anything about their living arrangement in the White House.

