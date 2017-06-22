‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Finally Opens Pawn Plaza Candy On The Boulevard! What Was The Long Delay?

Finally! Chumlee has finally opened his Las Vegas candy store. Why was there such a long delay? And What does Chum’s boss, and Pawn Stars co-star, Rick Harrison, say about the affable reality star’s new business venture?

Austin Lee Russell, better known to Pawn Stars fans as Chumlee, and his brother Sage were all set to open up the new candy shop, located in Pawn Plaza, in early May. Because Chumlee is such a popular reality star, there was a lot of media hoopla surrounding the new store opening. The affable realty star chatted proudly about his favorite sweet treats, and charmed viewers. But, according to the the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the six-week delay was due to the approval of the necessary permits.

But now that everything is signed and done, the doors are open, and Chumlee is in business! Happily, the cash register is ringing with sales of sweet treats like Razzles, Bottle Caps, candy cigarettes, candy buttons, Turkish taffy, Astro Pops, and gummy bears.

“Sage and I are so happy to have the place open and transactions at the cash register.”

Chumlee also wants to have some custom made candy as well, suggesting that he may create custom made treats to sell such a “Chumlee Lollipop,” or “Rick’s Gold Bars.”

The store started out a “soft opening” last Friday, and officially opened yesterday. Already, the customers are piling in. Chumlee is happy and appreciative for all of the public support.

“The reception from the fans and customers has been amazing — it’s nonstop.”

What's going on LV? Chumlee finally opens Candy on the Blvd at Pawn Plaza -… https://t.co/h5rg5ILmSM Get found -> https://t.co/8ax8i6CMyS — Las Vegas oGoing (@LasVegasoGoing) June 22, 2017

What does his Pawn Stars boss Rick Harrison think of Chum’s new venture? The media release included a quote from the owner of the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. Harrison joked about his History Channel costar’s new independent venture, now that the shoe is on the other foot, and Chumlee is the boss who has to worry about the bottom line.

“Everyone thinks Chum is so sweet, he should make some money off that reputation, right? Maybe now he’ll learn something about how to run a business and what to look for in a hard-working employee? Just kidding, I wish him lots of luck and can’t wait to steal a few candies from the shop.”

Chumlee’s Candy On The Boulevard is located in Pawn Plaza, which happens to be owned by Harrison, so, of course, he wishes him best of luck. The candy shop is in the former location of the Pawn Donut & Coffee, which is neighbor to Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue and Tavern, where Harrison occasionally bartends.

The @chumlee_ Candy on the Blvd. store opened at noon and is open until 8, for you sweet tooths …@pawnplaza #pawnstars pic.twitter.com/urQGa3CwFs — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) June 21, 2017

Pawn Plaza has lost some tenants in the past year, so Chumlee’s success only helps out Harrison’s own business as a landlord, and should ultimately increase traffic, and theoretically, revenue, to the other Pawn Plaza stores, as well.

The shop is open during prime time Vegas tourist hours, between 11-8, and open Wednesday though Sunday. Although Chumlee and Sage are running the store, Chumlee did hire two full-timers to work at the shop, as well. Although they have not officially announced if another season of Pawn Stars will be filmed this fall, it is assumed that the History Channel will continue with one of its most popular shows ever.

May the 4th be with you A post shared by Austin Russell (Chumlee) (@chumlee702) on May 4, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Are you excited by Chumlee’s new venture? If you should head out to Las Vegas to catch the new hockey team the Golden Knights, or for a vacation, would you visit the candy shop and hope to say hi to Chum? Have you been watching the latest season of Pawn Stars?

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation]