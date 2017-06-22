Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Respond To Feud Rumors With Video For Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have recently been plagued by speculation that they’re feuding with their Counting On costars, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. However, it looks like the couple is waving a white flag and trying to put the rumored rivalry behind them.

As People reports, Jill Duggar, 26, and Derick Dillard, 28, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on June 21. To mark the occasion, a few of their family members filmed congratulatory videos for the happy couple. Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, shared one such video on their website.

“Happy anniversary, Jill and Derick,” says Jinger in the 10-second clip.

“Happy anniversary, guys. We love you,” adds Jeremy. “We’re excited for the new addition coming soon, and we hope you have a good time on your little getaway.”

The “new addition” referenced by Jinger’s husband is the baby boy that Jill and Derick are expecting to arrive sometime next month, and the “little getaway” he mentioned was the couple’s recent “babymoon” trip to Branson, Missouri.

Other family members who filmed well wishes for Jill and Derick included Jessa Duggar, 24, and Ben Seewald, 22. The couple spent more time on their video, which clocked in at 38 seconds. Jim Bob, 51, and Michelle Duggar, 50, filmed a 45-second video for their daughter and son-in-law.

Even though Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t spend as much time on their video for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, it’s possible that it was meant to be a peace offering to the couple. As the Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors that Jeremy and Derick are feuding over a scathing sermon about missionaries that Jinger’s preacher husband delivered to his congregation in Laredo, Texas.

Jill and Derick are currently back in the U.S. after living on the mission field in El Salvador for months. They plan on returning to El Salvador after the birth of their second child, even though many fans have expressed concern about this decision. The couple has also been criticized for being unprepared for life on the mission field, so many fans assumed that Jeremy Vuolo had his in-laws in mind when he preached about “unqualified, uncalled, unconfirmed, unsent zealots” who decide to “abandon it all” to become missionaries. In the sermon in question, he suggested that Christians may do more harm than good if they dedicate themselves to a life of converting people in other countries without spending years properly preparing themselves for such a major life change. He specifically called out wannabe missionaries who decide to go Nepal, which is where Derick was doing mission work when he first met Jill.

Thinking about one of my sweet friends in Central America. This was the night before we left to come back and prepare for #babydilly2 Keep our friends in your prayers as they face hardships everyday and continue to press on in ministry. A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The sermon delivered by Jinger’s husband isn’t the only incident that has sparked rumors of a family feud. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, fans first started wondering whether there was bad blood between the four parties involved when they noticed that neither Jill nor Derick were following Jinger and Jeremy on Instagram. It may also be telling that Jessa couldn’t stop talking about how much she missed having Jinger around during the most recent episode of Counting On, while Jill said nothing about her younger sister’s absence.

Look who just joined Instagram! Follow them now! @jingervuolo @jeremy_vuolo P.S. ALL other accounts in their names are FAKES. They have no secondary accounts. A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 2, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

If there is some animosity between the two couples, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo only filmed their anniversary video to save face, it may be a good thing that they’ll rarely have to cross paths with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

[Featured Images by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram, Derick Dillard/Instagram]