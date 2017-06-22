Awesome Kong Interested In WWE Return To Compete In ‘Mae Young Classic’ Tournament?

Kia Stevens began wrestling in 2002. She dominated several Japanese promotions and found great success in TNA Wrestling as well under the name of Awesome Kong. After nine years of dominance, she signed with WWE and eventually became the short-lived on-screen character known to the WWE Universe as Kharma.

WWE’s Women’s division had not seen a female performer like her before. Kharma’s dominance continued on WWE programming for a while until a series of events forced her to leave the company. WWE fans have always wondered what could have been if her WWE run had been different. During a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, Kia Stevens revealed what she and Triple H were planning for her the Kharma character.

“I would think Karma had a 99.9 percent chance of a title run and then my hope was to bring in a new girl and make a super face who is going to topple Karma. That was my goal and that was something Triple H and I talked about bringing in a girl for a program and making her a super face and us all making money. We never talked about who that would’ve been.”

Back in 2011, the Women’s Division in WWE was wide open. Triple H could have chosen anyone to become the next top babyface, but Kharma would have made it easy to get that woman over because she would have dominated WWE with an iron fist. It’s unfortunate that history will remember Kharma differently, but that’s not a commentary on what Kia Stevens was able to accomplish in the wrestling industry during her career.

Over the years, the idea of returning to WWE has been brought up to Stevens. More than once, she’s teased the possibility of a return, but nothing has ever come from it. However, the upcoming “Mae Young Classic” tournament could be a golden opportunity for Kharma to return for one last run. During her interview, she was asked if there was any interest of her side to compete in the tournament and Stevens said the following.

“Not that I know, but I’m wishing them the best. Not that I know of, no.”

By all appearances, the window for Kia Stevens to have a significant run in WWE has closed. You can never say never in this business. However, the odds of her getting another opportunity are not likely, especially if you consider how much WWE’s Women’s Division has improved over the past few years. The “Mae Young Classic” tournament seemed to be something unique on the WWE Network that would give her a chance to have one short run comprised of only a few matches, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the moment.

[Featured Image by WWE]