One Direction’s Liam Payne Gets Completely Naked In Raunchy Nude Shower Photo

One Direction star Liam Payne’s first solo single is titled “Strip That Down” and he’s definitely taking his own advice and getting totally naked on social media.

The singer headed to Instagram this week to give his followers a pretty big surprise by posting a photo of himself in the nude while taking an outdoor shower in New York City.

The 23-year-old star shocked his millions of fans with the naked selfie he posted to his Instagram Stories, which showed him exposing his entire nude torso while seemingly wearing nothing at all as he enjoyed a shower in full view of the city while basking in the warm New York weather.

A screen shot of the naked upload was captured and posted online by Daily Star and showed the now solo star making it pretty clear that he’s comfortable in his own skin while showing off a whole lot of his body in the nude while on a balcony overlooking the city.

The screen capture, which was also posted to Twitter by fans, showed that the One Direction singer wrote alongside his nude torso, “Outside shower… Morning NYC,” and proved he certainly wasn’t afraid to strip down and show off some serious skin for his social media fans.

UPDATE || Liam via Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/Q6P0mCUzOu — 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) June 21, 2017

The naked photo was posted to Liam’s account just hours before he made his debut on U.S. television without his One Direction bandmates as he headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to perform his debut solo single, “Strip That Down,” for the first time in the States.

Liam’s nude upload also came just days after Payne’s girlfriend, British singer Cheryl, gushed over her man for Father’s Day after the twosome welcomed their first child into the world earlier this year.

Congratulating her boyfriend on his first Father’s Day as a dad to 3-month old son Bear, Cheryl wrote on Instagram that Liam is “the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son,” though it’s thought Payne spent the Holiday in the U.S. away from his family in London.

“The way he looks at you says it all,” Cheryl continued in her gushing Father’s Day message to Payne just days before his naked selfie. “Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & we adore you.”

The star then signed off her message for her partner – who’s currently promoting his solo music across the U.S. – with a sweet Bear emoji, a world emoji and a heart.

Liam and Cheryl have kept their relationship and family life mainly under wraps over the past few months and have yet to show the world a photo of their son after keeping the pregnancy a secret for months.

But while Payne stopped just short of showing off too much of himself in his naked photo he posted to Instagram Stories this week, it was just earlier this month that Liam admitted that he had “no complaints” from Cheryl when it came to his body and his bedroom skills.

Liam made the risqué confession during an interview with Britain’s Capital FM where he revealed that his girlfriend had given him the advice that “bigger is better” when it comes to his solo career as she enjoyed a slew of hit singles in the U.K. after her girl band Girls Aloud split in 2013.

Realising the double-entendre when it came to his girlfriend’s advice, Payne then took things a little more X-Rated.

“I’ve had no complaints in that department,” Payne told host Roman Kemp.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]