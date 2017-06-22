Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Wedding Prospects Not Over Yet, But There Are Conditions Says ‘Teen Moms’ Star

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have gone through a lot of tribulations in their three-year relationship, and while the two have already separated, the Teens Mom OG star has revealed that all is not lost between them. But there are conditions, and Amber has revealed them all.

As previously reported by US Weekly,Amber Portwood opened up about the real reason on why she called off her wedding with Matt Baier. She said that during an April press day for the MTV show, Matt Baier offered cast mate Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax in order to calm her down, and it was a deal breaker for her.

The fact that Baier had medication on him didn’t sit well with Amber is pretty understandable. Like Matt, she had her struggles with drug addiction as well. The mom of eight-year-old Leah, however, has turned on a new leaf and has kept herself sober ever since. As such, Amber Portwood calling off her wedding with Matt Baier because she came to the realization that her pledge of sobriety would be incompatible with the notion of marrying someone who continues to be dependent on drugs.

“It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Portwood revealed to the publication. “We’re not together now.”

On top of his struggles with drug addiction, Matt had been on the receiving end of cheating rumors. Amber says that while he caught him lying numerous times in the past, she doesn’t believe he cheated on her — putting to rest the rumors that their breakup was caused by a third party.

“I don’t believe he’s cheated on me,” she said.

While there have been reports that there’s zero chance for Amber Portwood and Matt Baier to get back together, the Teen Moms OG star set the record straight, saying that all is not lost between them. But it won’t be easy for Matt as Amber revealed there are conditions before she can even entertain the notion of rekindling their relationship. And it’s just as well. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber has no tolerance left for wasting time.

Her first condition is for Matt Baier to undergo therapy.

“I think therapy in general would help,” she said.

Amber also adds that there needs to be “no more lying, no more verbal attacks against each other” in order for their relationship to work in the long run.

Finally, the Forever Haute founder said Matt Baier should be willing to change.

“There’s a lot that needs to be worked on for us to even think of being together. He hasn’t been the best. He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s–t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go.”

What are your thoughts about the real reason on why Amber Portwood and Matt Baier broke up? Do you think there's still a chance for them to get back together, considering all the conditions Amber has mentioned? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]