‘Alaskan Bush People’ Breaks Silence On Ami’s Health Crisis

The Alaskan Bush People is starting to unfold the details of Ami’s health condition. On last Wednesday’s episode, the family is in California as Ami undergoes some testing.

Billy shared on Alaskan Bush People that the first doctor they consulted found some nodes on her throat after doing an MRI. The doctor recommended another doctor, and she was tested on her chest. The doctors found a mass on Ami’s lungs that they believed could be cancerous. She was up for a biopsy procedure at UCLA Medical Center the following day.

The news scared the Brown family members, and their world seems to change right there and then. Billy and Gabe said the worst thing is not knowing what is going on. Matt opened up that one of the hardest things for each of the family is watching their mom suffer in pain. Gabe added that it is difficult to be away from the Alaskan bush and the things they like to do.

“The pain. I just… I can’t take it anymore,” Ami tells Billy. “Good Lord will take care of us, he always does.”

Matt and Snowbird try to find strength in each other. “Nobody wants to say the word cancer,” Birdy says. She added that the Brown family has gone through a lot of obstacles, which they were able to overcome together. But the hardest thing this time is that “They can’t fix it,” Snowbird said.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 was filmed as the story unfolds regarding Ami’s health. More details are expected to be revealed in the succeeding episodes.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page, ABP Exposed, said that a source confirmed Ami Brown has lung cancer that is at stage 4. Previous rumors indicated her condition has not improved even with chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The Brown family reportedly left Los Angeles and is currently in Arizona. Bam and Allison are also with them. It is not clear if Noah, who was left in Browntown to take care of their homestead, has joined the rest of the Browns in Arizona.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

