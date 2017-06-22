Former One Direction member Harry Styles is reportedly back in the market after his split with U.K. food blogger Tess Ward.

In a recent report by The Sun, it has been revealed that Harry Styles and Tess Ward have ended their whirlwind romance after just two months of dating. Allegedly, the 27-year-old food blogger has pulled the plug in their relationship after realizing that she still had feelings for her businessman ex-boyfriend.

A source told the U.K.-based news site that Tess Ward was apologetic to her ex-boyfriend for leaving him to date the former One Direction singer. The same source added that Ward, who was in London this week, met with her ex-boyfriend amid the split rumors and have been “inseparable” ever since.

The outlet also reiterated that the pair’s hectic schedule also played a huge role in their alleged breakup. The two were both busy with their work commitments and have been traveling a lot, thus spending less time with each other.

It can be recalled that Styles and Ward sparked dating rumors when they were photographed driving around together in London last May. Tess also stepped out in public wearing the same Gucci shirt that Harry was wearing in one of his sightings. Apparently, the two met through their mutual friend Lou Teasdale.

During the early stages of her rumored relationship with Harry Styles, Tess Ward has been bombarded with hate messages from die-hard fans of the former One Direction heartthrob.

In an interview, the U.K.-based food blogger revealed that she had to take down some of her social media accounts due to cyber bullying. Tess Ward added that she used to get direct messages on social media, which she described as “very bizarre.” She also admitted that she opted not to reply to them and hoped to take a break from all the drama.

Let's go back…. best food in tulum (average company) ???? @emmahoareau @hartwoodtulum #ff A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship prior to the rumored split, sources close to the couple revealed that there was an “instant spark” between them when they first met. The same source also claimed that things got romantic quickly, especially with their mutual love of fashion and food.

“They’ve been on a number of dates… This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

So far, Harry Styles and Tess Ward have yet to comment on the split rumors.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]