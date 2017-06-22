Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Relationship: No, Pitt Is Not Falling For Jen Again

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been divorced for over a decade now, yet rumors are ongoing that the former couple are rekindling things and communicating more since the Allied star split from Angelina Jolie.

It seemed that Aniston had just managed to plan and achieve her exit from being front page news on various tabloids after a decade of being the constant cover girl for various reasons. Due to the September announcement by Jolie that she was filing for divorce from Pitt, Aniston was thrust back into the spotlight once again for the supposed love triangle that has caused a stir since the UN envoy and heartthrob began their romance back in 2005.

The most recent claims regarding Jen and Brad involve the actor reportedly being in love with the Friends star once more. In Touch is the culprit in igniting this claim and other publications such as The Hollywood Gossip have perpetuated the latest story which states that Pitt has reached out to his ex-wife to express how remorseful he is over bringing their marriage to an end and to admit his “long-held guilt over the pain he’d put her through.”

Gossip Cop relays additional words of the so-called source about Brad’s guilt and Jen’s forgiveness.

“He now believes that leaving Jen for Angie was the biggest mistake of his life. As it stands, Brad is in love with his first wife again. And like his fans, friends and loved ones, he feels he never should have broken up with Jen 12 years ago. Jen will always be the love of Brad’s life.”

The source went on to purport that Jen forgave Brad after he reached out to her and that she appreciated his honest words after so many years.

GC has, of course, determined that this whole story is a fabrication and that there is no truth to the claims. Jennifer Aniston is happily married to Justin Theroux and is not revisiting anything with her ex-husband, despite his recent divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Angelina have recently reached a settlement and are moving forward in their respective careers, yet amicably and with caution for the sake of their six children.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split in 2005 around the same time that Pitt and Jolie began their romance while co-starring in the steamy flick Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Although many believed that the relationship between them is what caused the split between Aniston and Pitt, the actress, herself, has stated that she and Brad were estranged well before her turned to Angelina.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were linked for 12 years and split in September, 2016.

