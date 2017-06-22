Beloved French Athlete Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Dispenser

A celebrity French athlete and fitness guru, Rebecca Burger, was fatally wounded when a whipped cream dispenser she was using exploded and struck her chest. The apparent cause of death was cardiac arrest, allegedly brought on by the sheer force of the impact.

Ms. Burger’s death was announced by her family via her Facebook and Instagram accounts. According to a report by the BBC, Ms. Burger’s family described the incident as a “domestic accident” and said that Rebecca passed after medical attention failed to save her life.

A whipped cream dispenser contains a mechanism that injects highly pressurized gas into a metal siphon. When the unit failed, the pressure caused an explosion that emitted flying parts that fatally wounded Ms. Burger’s chest.

Rebecca Burger’s family also used her social media accounts to warn her followers and fans that tens of thousands of dangerously faulty whipped cream dispensers were in circulation and should be avoided.

“This is an example of the cream siphon which exploded and hit Rebecca’s thorax, causing her death. The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation.

The Local, an English-language French publication, has previously reported on the grave dangers whipped cream dispensers present. At one point there was an epidemic of the Chantilly brand of dispensers that were frequently exploding.

Customers have been left with facial, neck and chest fractures, open wounds, the loss of an eye and broken teeth. A French consumer watchdog has been lobbying the government to launch an investigation into the accidents, as well as an awareness campaign.

At least fifteen other brands of whipped cream dispensers, such as the one that killed Rebecca Burger, have resulted in severe injuries to consumers. The French government has since issued a comprehensive recall process. However, watchdog’s say the process has not been fast enough.

A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Rebecca Burger was a brand ambassador for Women’s Best, an online health and fitness store that expressed grief upon hearing the news of her tragic death.

“We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul. Our French athlete Rebecca Burger passed away. Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong.”

The store executives added that they “will always be proud of you Rebecca.”

"Le bonheur n'est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."???? • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."????

Ms. Burger was a prevalent figure who shared her experiences of fitness, health and travel with 55,000 followers on Facebook, and over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

[Featured Image by Rebecca Burger/Instagram]