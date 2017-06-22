‘No One Wants To Be King,’ But Royal Family Is ‘Magic,’ Says Prince Harry, Claiming He, Nor William, Want Job

When Queen Elizabeth is gone, this will be an end to a golden age in Great Britain. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has, for years, been anxiously awaiting his turn to finally be king. Does this mean that William is chomping at the bit to succeed his father? According to his brother Harry, not exactly.

Prince Harry recently spoke to Newsweek, discussing his role in the royal family, and has possibly shocked many with his revelation that he does not wish to be king. Perhaps even more shocking, has been his pronouncement that believes the same of his brother, William, the second in line to the British throne.

No matter when William becomes king, it is clear that he does not wish it to be the same “job” as it is now. The trio of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton have been determined to modernize the monarchy. Like fellow millennials who want quality over quantity, the trio insist that instead of being casual figureheads for charities and organizations, they want to be heavily involved with a carefully selected group of organizations.

A good example of how they want to be involved in charities is Heads Together, which was founded by Kate, Wills and Harry. In promoting the organization, they have come out and discussed their own mental health, and the trauma of losing their mother, Princess Diana in such a public way.

While some may claim his wish to not be king is shunning the royal family, this is hardly the case. Prince Harry knows that the royal family can do a lot of good for a lot of people. They just want to bring the monarchy into the twenty-first century.

‘The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the Queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won’t be trying to fill her boots. We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”

He also points out that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, allows them the freedom to choose the organizations that they want to be involved with.

“The Queen has been fantastic in letting us choose. She tells us to take our time.”

What else does modernization of the royal family mean? Regarding their personal lives, the trio want to live normal lives. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are determined to give their children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte a normal life, mostly private life. And just last week, Prince William broke royal protocol when he embraced a grieving woman when meeting with those who were affected by the horrific Grenfell Tower fire.

Clearly the late Princess Diana, has influenced Prince Harry’s decision to lead a normal life. Even with the possibility of being photographed, Harry is determined to do normal things, like his own shopping. He also shared his memory of his mother, Princess Diana, taking William and Harry to a homeless shelter. The experience, and her words are obviously etched in his brain.

“My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too. Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.”

Harry also insists that Prince William also lives a very ordinary life as well. The Inquisitr has previously reported that William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their children Charlotte and George, live a very normal existence. Back in April, speaking on the BBC about their Heads Together Campaign, William and Catherine reveled that they like to order a take out curry, and relax in their “comfy clothes” and watch television. They will watch cartoons with their two children, but when the kids are asleep, the couple enjoys Homeland, and Game of Thrones.

Perhaps seeing how his two cousins, “blood princesses” Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of second son, Andrew, are now out of the main royal fold, Harry is now determined to make something of himself before his adorable niece and nephew take over any possible influence he could have with helping a charity or cause.

“I feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before [William’s children] take over, and I’ve got to make the most of it.”

