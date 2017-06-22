Did Mariah Carey’s ‘Diva’ Antics Get Her Cut From ‘The House’? Will Ferrell Says She’s Out, But Not Why

Mariah Carey’s IMDB profile will no longer note her cameo in the upcoming Andrew Jay Cohen-directed comedy The House, as the musician’s scenes have all apparently been cut from the film’s final print.

Saturday Night Live alum and and the movie’s main star, Will Ferrell, broke news of the sudden omission of the “Vision of Love” singer’s anticipated appearance in the casino-themed laugh fest during an promotional appearance on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, but didn’t give many details on why it occurred.

“[Mariah’s scenes] did not make the final cut,” Will remarked to Meyers, according to People.

Carey did, however, shoot footage to be included in The House.

“She eventually did show up [on-set],” Ferrell acknowledged of the Grammy Award-winning vocalist’s filming schedule, prior to adding that her appearances on camera ultimately began to grow more costly than what Carey had initially been offered to appear in the minor role.

“There were suggestions [she made] that weren’t executed,” Ferrell revealed to Seth.

“She was on our set, and, yeah, things happened [from there].”

As for what those “suggestions” and “things” were exactly, Will wouldn’t say directly but apparently it led to quite a bit of downtime for the most of the cast members, as Mariah, by Ferrell’s admission, kept things held up for hours when it came time for her scenes in The House.

“Let’s just put it this way,” Will continued to Seth.

“I [once] got a knock on my trailer and [the crew worker] said ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you [today]. We’re still filming [her],” Ferrell expressed.

Will’s Mariah Carey story can be seen below at the 3:00 mark.

While Ferrell was a little more discreet regarding Mariah’s supposed antics on The House set; another of his cast mates, fellow comedian Rob Huebel, fully opened up in May on what he claimed was the “bananas” experience of shooting with Carey during an eye-opening interview on Sirius XM.

“It did not go well,” Huebel said of Carey on The House set, as Entertainment Weekly noted.

“So they were going to do this bit where they they kill her in the movie, but she didn’t want that,” Rob relayed during the interview.

“And she was like, ‘I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?’ [And] hey were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time for [this]. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.’ She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do.”

Mariah Carey has yet to publicly comment on the status of her cameo appearance in The House or any of her co-stars’ comments.

