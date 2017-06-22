‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Nicole Kidman Says No, Reese Witherspoon Wants Fans To Ask The Author For More

Big Little Lies, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, has been a huge success for HBO. Cast and fans of the show alike have been hoping to see Season 2 eventuate. Even though the mini-series managed to tie up most of the loose ends involved in Season 1, fans of the book suggested there was still more story to tell thanks to Bonnie’s backstory that was not revealed in the HBO series.

“The backstory of Bonnie is complicated, and not fully explored, which is probably why we need to do a Season 2,” Nicole Kidman initially revealed to Entertainment Weekly after Big Little Lies concluded on HBO.

However, while there was this initial suggestion there could be a second season, Nicole Kidman now refutes it.

Nicole Kidman also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that there were currently “no prospects” in regard to Season 2 of Big Little Lies, even though both she and Reese Witherspoon had previously suggested there could be more on the Monterey horizon for this show.

“It was a book so it was pretty finite. We got the taste for it, so we’re like, ‘Oh, what a pity.’ You never know, you always hope, but there’s no story, there’s absolutely no prospects right now.”

However, the show’s creator, David E. Kelley, went on record with Variety after that to say there could still be the possibility of Season 2 of Big Little Lies even though the show was originally conceived as a standalone series, in the same way the novel it is based on is a standalone book.

“We never planned on it. It’s possible. There’s a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on.”

While many people attached to HBO’s Big Little Lies like the idea of seeing it move forward into Season 2, it could be difficult, considering the line-up of the cast involved. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Skarsgard, and Shailene Woodley are all huge names at the moment with enviable careers, so getting them all together again could be tricky.

Reese Witherspoon, however, recently told fans that they should ask the author of the novel, Liane Moriarty, to write more stories involving the characters if they really want to see an expansion of the world created in Big Little Lies.

Liane Moriarty also confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the show’s producers had spoken to her about a possible expansion. While she didn’t think she would write a whole new book, she suspected there was at least a little more material available.

“I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story, and then we’ll see what happens,” Moriarty said.

She elaborated further by also suggesting there was the possibility of delving into Bonnie’s story a little further.

