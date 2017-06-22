Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey Named Some Of Hollywood’s ‘Most Powerful People In Entertainment’

Jennifer Lawrence and Oprah Winfrey were among some of the top women named in The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual list of the 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment.

Who was named No. 1?

No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of the 100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment was the chairman and CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

The Disney executive earned the top spot on the list thanks to the company’s success in film and television, as well as their theme parks. Disney recently opened a location in Shanghai.

This news came just one day after Disney’s most anticipated film, Star Wars, lost its directors four months into its shoot, Daily Mail reported.

It was announced on Tuesday that directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord walked off set of the new Star Wars film production, which is set to tell Han Solo’s origin story.

More women named this year

The 2017 Hollywood Reporter list has a significantly greater number of women named in it than in previous years, with 24 in total.

Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sumner Redstone’s daughter, Shari are on the list.

Jennifer Lawrence starred in three films in 2016 including X-Men: Apocolypse and Passengers.

She will appear in three big films this year—Red Sparrow, Mother!, and The Glass Castle.

From Natalie Portman to Jennifer Lawrence, the iconic ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ T-shirt is seen everywhere and available in stores now. pic.twitter.com/BaPodnTuwZ — Dior (@Dior) June 18, 2017

Oprah Winfrey recently starred in the film, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Hope you’ll join us tonight. #HenriettaLacks #HBO A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

There was a decent amount of first-timers named on the list of the 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment this year as well. Reese Witherspoon, who starred in HBO’s hit new drama Big Little Lies, was named as well as Donald Glover, who created the critically acclaimed series Atlanta.

Not too many actors listed

2017’s Hollywood Reporter list actually had very few actors on it. Jennifer Lawrence made the list at No. 41, while actors like Leonardo DiCaprio made the list at 39, Melissa McCarthy was further down at 61.

Denzel Washington was named at No. 73, close to Meryl Streep at 75.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was listed in the 80th spot, with Robert Downey Jr. at 87, and Chris Pratt at number 89.

#ParadeMagazine #comedicrockstarshit #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Other actors, like Reese Witherspoon, who made the end of the list at 98, were reportedly named for their producing more so than their on-screen work.

Two female directors made the list of the 100 Most Powerful People In Entertainment. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is at No. 92 and Ava Duvernay at No. 70.

Last year Jennifer Lawrence was the world’s highest-paid actress. This year, she’s not on the #Celeb100. Here’s why: https://t.co/8JC8eo1BVn pic.twitter.com/Kt2mIxTThd — Madeline Berg (@MadelinePBerg) June 12, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]