‘The Hills’ Whitney Port Is Not Into Having Sex During First Pregnancy— Isn’t ‘Feeling Sexy’

The Hills star Whitney Port admitted on the LadyGang podcast that she wasn’t into having sex so far during her first pregnancy, saying that she felt “uncomfortable” with her body and didn’t feel “sexy.”

Just not in the mood

Whitney Port told Jak Vanek, Keltie Knight, and Becca Tobin of the LadyGang podcast that she was “so ready for this pregnancy to be over” because she hasn’t been having sex with her husband, Tim Rosenman, E! News reported.

The former Hills star is expecting her first child with her husband, who wants to leave the gender of their baby a surprise.

Port, who is currently in her third trimester, said that she really couldn’t seem to get in the mood to have sex with her husband while she is pregnant. The 32-year-old confessed to feeling a bit “uncomfortable” with her body while she is pregnant.

“Like, I can’t feel sexy.”

Whitney joked with the LadyGang hosts that she and her husband do “other things” in the bedroom. However, once her belly pops, anything sexual is possible.

The soon-to-be mother even said that Tim has basically been turned off at the idea of having sex while she’s pregnant.

“I think I’ve turned him off of it because I’m like, ‘Don’t look!’ I’ll even not say anything and he’ll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I’m not looking, I’m not looking!'”

One of the hosts asked Whitney if her husband knew that he would also have to wait another six weeks to have sex with his wife once the baby was born and she said he was well aware of how long he would have to wait.

Enjoying her first pregnancy?

#BTS on a very exciting shoot! P.s. isn’t this baby an ANGEL?! He’s @caleyrinkerstudio, the luckiest mama ever!!! A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on May 15, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

She told the ladies of the LadyGang that she was more than ready to hit the gym once she gives birth to her new daughter or son.

“I’m so excited to get back in shape. I love it. That was such a big part of my life. It made me feel so good.”

Despite the fact that her former Hills co-stars Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag are also currently pregnant, Whitney said she doesn’t “really care,” further clarifying that she was “so happy for them” but that she just didn’t really “keep in touch with them anymore.”

Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 27, 2017

The fashion designer has remained busy throughout her first pregnancy with her new flower delivery service, bloom2Bloom, and her hilariously candid YouTube series, “I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy.”

Are you surprised that the former stars of The Hills Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad, and Heidi Montag don’t keep in touch anymore, despite the fact that they are all pregnant? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty Images]