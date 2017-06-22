‘The Hills’ Whitney Port Is Not Into Having Sex During First Pregnancy— Isn’t ‘Feeling Sexy’

The Hills star Whitney Port admitted on the LadyGang podcast that she wasn’t into having sex so far during her first pregnancy, saying that she felt “uncomfortable” with her body and didn’t feel “sexy.”
Just not in the mood
Whitney Port told Jak Vanek, Keltie Knight, and Becca Tobin of the LadyGang podcast that she was “so ready for this pregnancy to be over” because she hasn’t been having sex with her husband, Tim Rosenman, E! News reported.
The former Hills star is expecting her first child with her husband, who wants to leave the gender of their baby a surprise.
Port, who is currently in her third trimester, said that she really couldn’t seem to get in the mood to have sex with her husband while she is pregnant. The 32-year-old confessed to feeling a bit “uncomfortable” with her body while she is pregnant.
“Like, I can’t feel sexy.”
Whitney joked with the LadyGang hosts that she and her husband do “other things” in the bedroom. However, once her belly pops, anything sexual is possible.
The soon-to-be mother even said that Tim has basically been turned off at the idea of having sex while she’s pregnant.
Boy, am I growing! In every direction! At first, I must be honest, I had a very hard time coming to terms with my changing body. I had always prided myself on being healthy from the inside out and it was difficult not labeling my pregnant body “fat”. But as time has gone on, I have come to appreciate what my body is ACTUALLY doing. Don’t get me wrong, I still look at myself in the mirror every day in disbelief about the fact that my boobs are now triple d’s or that when I look down, I can’t see my feet, etc., but I remind myself I’m growing a gift and this gift needs room to grow. Just as we all do. Happy Thursday everyone!????: @elizandjames????: @laurencedacadeparis Ring & earrings: @sophiemonet????: @jensimonphoto
“I think I’ve turned him off of it because I’m like, ‘Don’t look!’ I’ll even not say anything and he’ll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I’m not looking, I’m not looking!'”
One of the hosts asked Whitney if her husband knew that he would also have to wait another six weeks to have sex with his wife once the baby was born and she said he was well aware of how long he would have to wait.
Enjoying her first pregnancy?
#BTS on a very exciting shoot! P.s. isn’t this baby an ANGEL?! He’s @caleyrinkerstudio, the luckiest mama ever!!!
She told the ladies of the LadyGang that she was more than ready to hit the gym once she gives birth to her new daughter or son.
“I’m so excited to get back in shape. I love it. That was such a big part of my life. It made me feel so good.”
I am soooo excited to announce that I have officially joined the @bundleorganics team as Brand Director! If you haven’t heard about #bundleorganics, you’re in for a real treat! We make pasteurized juices and teas with quality organic ingredients and vitamins for pregnant and nursing moms. When I first found out I was pregnant, one of the very first things I had to cut out of my diet was unpasteurized products. I was SO bummed. You all know how much I love my juice???? I am so grateful Bundle Organics juices are flash pasteurized and provide all the nutrients I need for both my health and my growing baby’s health. The teas also helped me immensely when my first trimester nausea set in. Check out @bundleorganics on Instagram and follow along as I takeover their account for the day! #bundlelove
Despite the fact that her former Hills co-stars Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag are also currently pregnant, Whitney said she doesn’t “really care,” further clarifying that she was “so happy for them” but that she just didn’t really “keep in touch with them anymore.”
It’s finally here! I’m so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched????! The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you’ll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn’t able to squeeze into one of our bikinis for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above!????????????(To see the whole collection click the link in my bio)
Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD
The fashion designer has remained busy throughout her first pregnancy with her new flower delivery service, bloom2Bloom, and her hilariously candid YouTube series, “I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy.”
Hey guys… it’s me. The pregnant chick. I know I’ve been complaining a lot lately about being pregnant but I really am SUPER excited for this little nugget to pop out. I’m starting to get prepared and buying things little by little. Monica with @gugu_guru is helping me A LOT with this and assisting me in curating what I need both for myself and for the little one. We will be sharing all of our finds with you guys on my blog. Check out WHITNEYPORT.com for our first one and feel free to let me know what we’re missing! You can also shop my picks on @gugu_guru website. Enjoy!!
