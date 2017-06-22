Mom Allegedly Breastfed While Drinking Beer, Chained Stroller Outside Bar While She Went To Get More Alcohol

An Indianapolis woman was arrested for allegedly drinking beer outside a bar while breastfeeding her 7-month-old baby. According to one witness, she even chained up the stroller outside the bar so she could get more alcohol. The mother also allegedly offered to have sex with people who would go inside and get her more beer.

According to People, Shari Treba, 42, was arrested on Friday. She was charged with a public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and neglect of a dependent, a felony. Michael Trosclair, 45, is reportedly the father of the infant. He was also arrested on the same charges.

AL.com reported that the couple was in Indianapolis for a work conference. They are from Alabama, and according to Michael Trosclair‘s LinkedIn profile, he is a former senior pastor.

On Friday night, police arrived at Wild Beaver Saloon, a downtown Indianapolis bar. They were called because a woman was drinking while breastfeeding and was soliciting customers, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Treba was seen outside the roped-in area drinking a beer. In a stroller nearby lay her sleeping infant. When confronted by law enforcement, Shari was able to confirm that the baby was hers. However, she couldn’t produce identification. At one point, police asked why she was out drinking with her baby. Treba replied that she was out drinking with friends from work. She didn’t deny breastfeeding her child.

Fox News added that the mother was also smoking cigarettes around her baby. A witness told authorities that at one point, Shari chained the stroller outside the bar, left her baby unattended, and went inside to get more drinks. It was also observed that some men, possibly bar employees, brought out a tray of beers to Treba and drank with the breastfeeding mother.

When police were questioning the woman, Michael Trosclair came over and was highly irritable. He kept insisting on calling a lawyer. The affidavit states that he was so angry that police were worried he would start a fight near the child. So, they proceeded to put him in handcuffs.

“Mr. Trosclair became belligerent and started demanding to talk to a lawyer and telling us we weren’t going to do anything. It was at this time, due to Mr. Trosclair’s behavior, I put him in cuffs for fear he may fight us with the baby right there.”

The baby was taken in custody of the state and checked out at a local hospital. Medical personnel examined the child, who did not appear to have any signs of intoxication. The 7-month-old did not show any indications of physical abuse or neglect.

Michael Trosclair and Shari Treba have both been released, but have not entered pleas. They are due back in court on August 3.

