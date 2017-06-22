‘Vikings’ Season 5: Katheryn Winnick Hints At ‘Big News,’ Could This Be A Season 5 Premiere Date?

Is the Season 5 premiere date for History Channel’s Vikings about to be announced? A recent post by one of the show’s stars indicates fans might have a start date soon.

The assumption that Season 5 of Vikings will air at the end of the year has been around for a while. An interview with IFTN saw Vikings executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan state this.

“It’ll be this year we just don’t know when. It’ll be towards the end of the year I think, We haven’t an air date as yet but hopefully, we’ll have one pretty soon.”

More recently, Clive Standen revealed the same thing during a Q&A on Twitter.

“Vikings Season 5 will be out [at the] end of the year I think but nothing official yet,” Standen said.

However, fans have yet to get an official announcement about when Season 5 of Vikings will start. However, a recent Instagram post by Katheryn Winnick (who plays the shield maiden, Lagertha, in Vikings) suggests that fans could get confirmation about a start date very soon.

Just finishing up season 5 episodes.. Big news about #Vikings coming soon! ⚔️ A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

While Katheryn Winnick suggests that “big news” is coming, so far, nothing official has been announced on History Channel’s Vikings Twitter or Facebook page, which means fans will just have to keep waiting a little longer for the official announcement Katheryn hinted at.

Season 4 of Vikings was split up into two parts. Part 1 premiered on February 21, 2016. Ten episodes aired in the first part and then the show went on hiatus until Part 2 premiered on November 30. If Season 5 premieres at the end of the year, it is predicted it could air Episode 1 sometime around the same time as Part 2 of Season 4 aired last year. Last year, History Channel also changed the regular air day from Thursday to Wednesday. If History Channel stays with the new night each episode, then fans are speculating Season 5 of Vikings could premiere around November 29 of this year.

As yet, no official confirmation has been made, so this is pure speculation at the moment and fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the official news in relation to the Season 5 premiere date of Vikings.

Make sure you keep checking back here as the Inquisitr will break the news as soon as it happens in regard to the Season 5 premiere date.

You can view the official trailer for Season 5 of Vikings below.

Vikings has been confirmed by History Channel as returning in 2017 with Season 5.

[Featured Image by Bernard Walsh/History Channel]