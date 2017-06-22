Updated Aerial Views Of ‘Star Wars’-Themed Land At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Show AT-AT Locations

Toy Story Land isn’t the only new area being built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as they have an even bigger Star Wars-themed land being constructed right next to it. While there is no set opening date for the world of Toy Story, it has been revealed that the Jedi will have their own area open at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019. Some new aerial pics have landed online and give some updated looks and the future positions of some AT-ATs.

Disney announced back in February that the Star Wars-themed lands on both coasts were going to open in 2019. No further specifics were given, but the lands will open sometime that year and it is possible that more information may come forth at the D23 Expo in Disneyland next month.

As for what is going on in the Star Wars-themed lands, the Disney Parks Blog showed video a couple of months ago from Disneyland’s construction site. The 14-acre build showed a lot of structures popping up and even video which showcased the massive AT-AT seen in the Star Wars franchise of movies.

Well, some aerial pics have shown up on the account of a Twitter user named @bioreconstruct and it shows that Walt Disney World has those very same AT-ATs starting their descent from the ground up.

Many followers have pointed out that these are structural members for AT-AT in Star Wars land at DHS. pic.twitter.com/bDnVbHOP9o — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 17, 2017

When looking at the video presented by the Disney Parks Blog, the structures seen in the photos above look exactly like the AT-AT structure featured at Disneyland.

Other images showing up online show just how big the two new lands at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be and where they will be located in the park.

Toy Story land at left, Star Wars land at right, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/Dl1kMewDvW — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 17, 2017

At the D23 Expo next month, Disney will give fans a brand new look at the Star Wars-themed lands with a full-scale model. It will be the first official public look of the land as a whole and will give everyone an idea of just how grand and unique this whole thing will be.

These are exciting times to be a Disney fan as there is so much going on around the world and especially at the two parks in the United States. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, both Toy Story Land and the Star Wars-themed land will be opening up in the next few years and essentially overhaul that whole park.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]