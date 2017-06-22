‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: It’s Move-In Day, The ‘BB19’ Houseguests Begin Their 3-Month Journey To $500,000

Big Brother 19 will kick off in seven days with an all-new season, and the fans are getting anxious to get to know the new houseguests. According to Hamster Watch, the BB19 players may have moved into the house today.

Big Brother 19 Players Move In

In seasons past, the Big Brother players moved into the house one week before the show aired. It gives CBS time to get footage to air and to put together the action-packed season premiere. Social media users suggested that the houseguest may have moved into the house today, starting their three-month journey to $500,000 grand prize.

BB18 Twists Revealed

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that each week there will only be two nominees on the block this season. They’d had three and four nominees for the weekly eviction in the past, so having just two is a relief for the BB18 fans.

There will be a twist this season that could change the game. Each week, there will be choices like Pandora Box that may give you an advantage but could also give you a consequence. Julie Chen said that it should bring drama to the game.

As for the Big Brother premiere, Hollywood Reporter claims that Allison Grodner, executive producer, guarantees that the first season of Season 19 will be full of surprises and drama.

Seductive twists await the #BB19 Houseguests this summer with the Summer of Temptation: https://t.co/k2BnMKz5JK pic.twitter.com/TLwDhyFcXE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 21, 2017

No Napping Rule?

In previous Big Brother seasons, the houseguests spent much of their time napping. Apparently, this season, that won’t be a problem. Grodner explained that they would be making sure the players don’t nap after production wakes them up for the day.

CBS Shocks Fans With No Vets

Big Brother 19 fans were completely shocked when no former players were cast for the new season. Social media expected at least two BB vets to join the cast. Even though the viewers are surprised that CBS decided not to cast any returning players, they are still happy that the whole cast (so far) seems to be new houseguests.

In just seven days, the Big Brother fans will get a better look at the houseguests and how they will react inside the house.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s your first look at the #BB19 Houseguests: https://t.co/gw3oXiDYAC pic.twitter.com/m6NLFl09r9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2017

Big Brother 19 fans, are you excited that the CBS summer reality television show is coming back on June 28? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]