Texas Mother Due To Undergo 8 Cosmetic Surgeries To Look Like Melania Trump

A 42-year old woman from Cypress, Texas, is undergoing eight cosmetic surgeries to look more like First Lady Melania Trump. The Texas mother will reportedly undergo the process in two weeks’ time at the Utopia Plastic Surgery and Medi Spa in Cypress.

Claudia Sierra says that with the surgery she hopes she can look more like the first lady she knows she already is on in the inside. The 42-year-old will undergo six different surgeries in a single day: revision breast construction, nose job, eyelid lift, a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and tummy tuck. She has already had Botox and fillers injected in her face as part of the whole process to look more like Melania Trump, the Daily Mail reports. Sierra explained her motivation as follows:

“Melania for me illustrates power and strength; she is our First Lady and I am looking forward to more closely resembling her and becoming a better version of me and for it to show on the outside.”

Of the eight corrections 42-year-old Claudia Sierra will undergo, two procedures are meant to correct previous procedures she has undergone. These include a nose job and a breast reconstruction surgery which she had undergone after beating breast cancer.

Claudia’s surgery will be carried out by renowned surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose. Dr. Rose had spoken to the media last year about how more and more women were turning up for cosmetic surgeries to look more like Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. Dr. Rose claims that since Trump took office and Melania having assumed the role of first lady, more women are now turning up wanting to look like her.

“I have had many women visit my office wanting the ‘Ivanka Look’ and so it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous.”

It is not clear at the moment how much this entire procedure is set to cost the 42-year-old mother. Claudia live-streamed the process of injecting Botox and fillers in her face earlier this week on Facebook. Her full surgery, which is set to take place in two weeks’ time, will be filmed for an episode of Inside Edition, which will air later this year.

Dr. Rose claims that Claudia, like many women who come to him for surgeries, is naturally beautiful and doesn’t really need the surgeries. He, however, says that he particularly enjoys operating on naturally beautiful women, helping transform them into the realm of “hyper beautiful.”

“This might be the 1000th very, very beautiful patient that I’ve operated on; in an odd way, it’s sort of more enjoyable because you can take the beautiful into the hyper-beautiful.”

Dr. Rose also speculates that both Melania and Ivanka Trump have undergone cosmetic surgeries in the past, most likely from the same physician.

