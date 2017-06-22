Awesome – Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Hulk, And Wong Had Lunch Together On The Set Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel has not made it any secret that Avengers: Infinity War is going to have an absurd amount of characters in it, but how will it be to see all of them together at one time? Characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, and the Incredible Hulk will be on screen for the first time with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. On Wednesday, Robert Downey Jr. tweeted out a pic as he wanted to give fans a small taste of what’s to come.

Fans have watched the Avengers fight together on the big screen. They’ve witnessed Star Lord and the other Guardians save the galaxy twice. Doctor Strange has created his magic and Black Panther has ruled a country.

Still, what could possibly happen when all of these incredible Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters are together in one place? One thing is certain and the minds of the fans are going to be blown which is why Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man himself, wanted to tease them.

As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, RDJ tweeted out a picture on Wednesday to show himself having lunch with some friends. His friends are rather different, though, as they’re quite…super.

All four actors are in rare form with a number of fun jokes thrown in there by RDJ. The hashtags such as #healthenet, #beardbros, and #benedictsquared only add to the hilarity and insanity of what is being seen before our very eyes.

The other cool thing about the picture is that it gives a clear cut look at new costumes being worn by Doctor Strange and Wong.

Avengers: Infinity War is going to have a cast that is unheard of and it’s hard to imagine seeing all of these characters, and actors, together in one place. Along with Downey Jr., Wong, Cumberbatch, and Ruffalo, the film will star Tom Holland, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Dave Bautista, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Josh Brolin, and so many more.

All of the action will hit theaters on May 4, 2018, and the untitled fourth Avengers movie will be released on May 3, 2019.

When it comes to giving the fans what they want while also teasing them beyond belief, Robert Downey Jr. is quite the master. Seeing him (Iron Man) sitting and having lunch with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Benedict Wong (Wong) is not just pretty cool, but it’s incredibly awesome. Luckily, it is just one of many teases sure to come before Avengers: Infinity War is released next year.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]