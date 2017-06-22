Terry Dubrow Speaks Out, Slams ‘RHOC’ Stress After Wife Heather Left The Show

Heather Dubrow made the big decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County and move on from reality television. Now her husband Terry is speaking out and slamming the show for all of the stress that it caused them. Radar Online shared what Terry had to say while on The Daily Dish. He is actually glad that Heather made the choice to leave the show.

Terry started out saying, “One of the most incredible, interesting experiences of our lives was being on the Orange County Housewives, but there’s a certain component of stress that’s been removed because there’s less conflict.” He even said that Heather still has a relationship with a lot of people from the show. Everyone is kind of expecting her to show up from time to time when a party or event happens. It sounds like getting away from the stress was what they needed to do.

Everyone saw on the show that Heather and Terry Dubrow were having issues with the amount of time that he worked and that they were not spending enough time together. By Heather taking this show off of her to-do list, that had to help them out with being able to be around each other more.

After being on the show for five seasons, Heather Dubrow got into a huge fight with Kelly Dodd and decided it was time to move on from the show. The amount of stress that it caused may have been part of the reason that she left. A source actually revealed that Terry and Heather were having some issues in their marriage before she left the show. Of course, this couple hasn’t admitted to anything like that going on. They don’t need the money, so there was no reason for her to stay on the show for that reason like other people have to do. Heather and Terry have plenty of projects going on.

