Princess Diana Wanted To Leave Prince William And Harry For Another Man, As Charles Wanted To Have A Mistress

Diana: In Her Own Words, a documentary featuring footage of Princess Diana, is set to be released on Aug. 6 on Channel 4. The said documentary will reveal the Princess of Wales’ sentiments and thoughts on her relationship with Charles, including her rumored affair with her police protection officer, Barry Mannakee.

It’s only a few days before the whole world commemorates the death of Princess Diana, and this is why Channel 4 must have chosen to release the footage of an interview with the Princess of Wales. Per NZ Herald, Diana: In Her Own Words, which was filmed in Kensington Palace, will see Diana talk about her personal life.

While the exact details of the documentary, which will air on Channel 4, have yet to be fully released, several teasers are already making rounds online. For instance, Princess Diana admitted that she thought of abandoning her children, Prince William and Harry, for her police protection officer and rumored boyfriend, Barry Mannakee.

Princess Diana admitted to the cameras that she “fell in love” with Mannakee even though he was married. She was very devastated following his death and considered it the “biggest blow” of her life. Despite this admission, Diana clarified that she and Mannakee were never involved in any form of sexual relationship; instead, she simply found solace in being with him.

After all, one couldn’t blame Diana for seeking comfort from another man, as the Princess of Wales recounted that her relationship with Charles was doomed to fail from the start. Diana recounted that when she confronted Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Prince of Wales told her blatantly that he “refused to be the only Prince of Wales who never had a mistress.”

Princess Diana said that it was Charles’ father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who told Charles that he could always go back to Camilla five years after getting married to Diana if things do not work out between them. Diana reportedly sought advice from Queen Elizabeth herself, but she never received the help she wanted and was, instead, told that there was nothing she could do, as Charles was “hopeless.”

The royal family’s disregard for Princess Diana has been cited as the reason behind the Princess of Wales’ eating disorder. According to Diana, she just chose to hurt herself by becoming bulimic instead of resorting to alcohol and hurting other people.

More of Princess Diana’s interviews and revelations will be unveiled on Diana: In Her Own Words, which will air on Aug. 6 on Channel 4.

What do you think of Princess Diana’s statements about Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and her thoughts of abandoning Prince William and Harry for another man?

[Featured Image by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images]