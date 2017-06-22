Scott Disick Not ‘Questioning’ Paternity Of Reign Despite Report [Debunked]

Following Scott Disick’s split from Kourtney Kardashian, the father of three has been in the news quite a bit. Lately, Disick has been playing the field, dating various women and not being shy about it. Given that he’s been making headlines so much recently, it’s probably not surprising to hear that the tabloids are making up stories about him. The latest one, however, is clearly a reach — to say the least.

Fortunately, Gossip Cop has been quick to right a wrong. Star Magazine ran a story claiming that Disick was unsure if he was the father of his third child, Reign. Now, aside from the fact that all three of his children look very similar to one another (and they really are the perfect mix of both Kourtney and Scott), the idea that Reign isn’t Scott’s son is something that fans don’t seem to question — even if the tabloids have tried to make such ridiculous claims.

A source told the gossip rag that Scott doesn’t seem “bonded” with Reign and that there appears to be something missing between the two. However, there is no way that Reign isn’t Scott’s kid and Gossip Cop does an excellent job reporting that.

The site points out that Disick had recently been spending time with his oldest son, Mason, and his daughter, Penelope, but that Reign wasn’t around. So, in those instances, it apparently meant that there was some kind of serious issue going on behind the scenes — at least to Star. The truth of the matter is, however, being a single parent and caring for all three kids at once isn’t easy. And maybe, just maybe, Scott wanted to do something special with his older kids, leaving Reign with Kourtney or with a nanny. It’s probably not even that serious.

Jumping to a conclusion about Scott questioning whether or not he’s the father of Reign is far-fetched to say the least.

Do you think that Scott Disick’s relationship with his son, Reign, is strained in any way? Have you ever wondered if Scott was really Reign’s father? What do you make of the rumors set forth by Star Magazine? Sound off in the comments section below.

