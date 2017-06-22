Harry Styles’ Step-Father Robin Twist Has Died [Report]

Harry Styles’ step-father, Robin Twist, has reportedly died. The former One Direction member is said to be close to his step-dad, who reportedly died on Tuesday night.

According to Radar Online, Harry Styles and his family are currently mourning the death of his step-father, Robin Twist. Twist married Harry’s mother, Anne Cox, in June of 2013. Harry served as the best man at the wedding and even walked his mother down the aisle. Sources close to the family are saying that Robin died on Tuesday night, but that the cause of death is still unknown.

While the family has yet to release a statement about Robin Twist’s death, social media posts have revealed that friends and family are wishing his loved ones sympathy after his shocking passing. Twist’s ex-wife, Erica Jane Morgan, changed her Facebook profile photo to an image of her with Robin as commentators flooded the photo with messages of sympathy and well wishes following the passing. One friend wrote “So sorry for your loss,” to which Jane replied “Thank you” with a broken heart emoji.

Robin Twist’s daughter, Amy Twist, has also changed her Facebook photo to feature an image of her and her father, in which her friends and followers are leaving her messages of love as well.

Hollywood Life reports that Robin Twist has been supporting Harry Styles and his sister Gemma Styles since entering their family. Robin even reportedly gained a following of his own for his likable and fun personality. Recently, Robin accompanied Harry to an appearance on the Late, Late Show with James Corden and even posed for a happy photo with the talk show host. Fans have already started to flood social media with messages of love, support, and sympathy for Harry Styles and his family.

Harry Styles’ former One Direction band mate, Louis Tomlinson, recently suffered a similar loss when his mother Johanna Deakin died just six months before Robin Twist’s tragic passing. It seems likely that Harry could lean on his friend during this tough time.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]