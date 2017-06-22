School Girl Reportedly Raped Inside Intensive Care Unit Of Hospital In India, Riots Break In Protest

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped inside the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in India. The incident took place in Jagriti Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The girl, who had been admitted to the hospital after collapsing at a party, alleged that she was drugged and then raped by a ward boy working in the ICU. Following the report of the rape, violent protests broke outside the hospital.

Hundreds of angry locals showed up outside the hospital, demanding that it be seized. When police tried to stop them, the incident took a violent turn as protesters turned against them, Times of India reports. The policemen not only failed to calm the mob down, but were also brutally beaten themselves. One policeman was caught on camera being kicked and punched until he fell unconscious.

Early reports from local media sources say that the 16-year-old student claims that she was drugged and raped by a ward boy working in the ICU of the hospital. She claims that the boy showed up in the ICU claiming that her clothes needed to be changed as they had gotten wet.

“After I was brought to the ICU, my mother changed my clothes. Late night, the ward boy showed up and said since your clothes are wet, they need to be changed.”

A video of the violent riots that broke out in protest of the incident can be seen below. Warning: Disturbing footage ahead.

According to reports, the accused approached the girl when she was alone and told her her clothes needed to be changed. When she asked him to call a nurse or her mother, the accused refused. He claimed that both her mother and father had gone away at the moment, and he was the only one available. The girl was then taken to a washroom, where the ward boy allegedly raped her.

The girl claims that the ward boy first asked her to take her clothes off while he was standing there looking. He then allegedly proceeded to unbutton her top himself. The girl, frightened, ran off to her bed. The boy left.

But then, according to allegations, he came back with a syringe and drugged the 16-year-old before raping her. The girl claims that she knew something was wrong but couldn’t tell under the influence of the drug.

“The ward boy came again and injected me. He took advantage of the situation and raped me. I could feel something wrong was happening but I couldn’t do anything as I was under the influence of the drug.”

Here are more photos of the violent riots that broke outside the hospital, protesting the alleged rape of the 16-year-old girl:

The father of the girl claimed that he was not allowed to meet his daughter that night, and he only learned of the reported rape after he forced his way into the ICU the next morning, InUth reports.

“After seeing the condition of of my daughter’s clothes, I suspected that something went wrong with her. I shook her awake and she started crying and informed me about the whole incident.”

The accused ward boy was arrested on Friday after an FIR was filed against him. But the protesters were demanding that the hospital be seized immediately.

